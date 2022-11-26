Published November 26, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

Belgium can advance to the Knockout Stage with a win as they face Morocco in a pivotal group-stage matchup. It’s time to keep our World Cup odds series going with a Belgium-Morocco prediction and pick.

Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in their opening match. Initially, it was scoreless for most of the first half when Michy converted a beautiful pass from Toby Alderwereld into a goal, tipping it in for the goal.

Belgium won despite Canada dominating them 22-9 in shots. However, they each had three shots on target. Belgium completed 83 percent of their passes and maintained 54 percent of their possession. Also, they managed a 47 percent tackle rate and also collected 11 fouls. Belgium had four yellow cards. Unfortunately, Amadou Onana, Thomas Meunier, and Yanick Carrasco all earned infractions. Belgium had four corner-kick chances and did not go offsides one time. Significantly, it helped them win a vital opener. Can they improve and take down Morocco?

Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Ultimately, neither team found its footing. Morocco had eight shots, with two hitting their target. Additionally, they converted 78 percent of their passes and only possessed 35 percent of the ball. Morocco committed 16 fouls, but only one turned into a yellow card. Meanwhile, Morocco did not have an offsides call or any corner-kick opportunities.

Morocco must improve its ball handling and gain more chances. Likewise, they must defend better and not allow Belgium to get in between the defenders. Losing the first match makes this match a must-win. Consequently, Morocco has one point after a tie, but losing this game would severely damage their chances of advancing.

Here are the Belgium-Morocco World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Belgium-Morocco Odds

Belgium: -105

Morocco: +300

Draw: +245

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -136

Why Belgium Will Beat Morocco

Belgium took advance of their opportunities to earn the win. However, there are still issues they must correct if they are to have a chance to win. Kevin DeBruyne played all 90 minutes and had one shot on goal. Likewise, he converted 34 passes. Michy scored the lone goal on two shots on goal and converted 14 passes successfully. Additionally, Eden Hazard did not have a shot on target but passed 25 times successfully.

Midfielders Alex Witsel and Timothy Castagne did well. Essentially, both produced and averted mistakes. Witsel had 46 passes, while Castagne converted 38 passes successfully. Now, both expect to keep the momentum going and hope to help Belgium advance to the knockout stage.

The defense played well enough to complete the job. Ultimately, their work helped protect a slim lead. Jon Vertonghen had six clears, while Leander Dendoncker had three. Meanwhile, Alderweireld had one assist on the offensive end and then cleared the ball 12 times on defense. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had three saves, keeping Belgium on top.

Belgium will defeat Morocco if they can gain better possession. DeBruyne and Michy must continue working through the seams and produce multiple scoring chances.

Why Morocco Will Beat Belgium

Morocco earned a point after gaining a draw in the opener. Now, they can gain better positioning with a win. Forwards Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri are the keys to victory. However, neither managed a shot on goal during the opener. Ziyech converted 31 passes successfully, while En-Nesyri added 15 passes.

Morocco must make some advancements throughout the midfielders. Ultimately, they must convert on pass chances to produce more scoring opportunities. Sofyan Amrabat had 45 passes. Meanwhile, Selim Amallah only converted 13 passes. Azzedine Ounahi had 30 passes. Significantly, Morocco needs more out of these three to have a chance.

Romain Saiss, Achraf Hakimi, and Nayef Aguerd are the backbone of the defense. Substantially, their play may dictate the success and failure of this matchup. Saiss had two tackles, four clears, and two interceptions in the opener. Additionally, Hakimi had three tackles, one clear, and three interceptions. Aguerd managed one tackle, three clears, and one interception. Can these three produce to help Morocco get those essential three points? Meanwhile, Bono did his job, making the one save he needed.

Morocco will beat Belgium if they can produce a more vigorous offensive attack. Likewise, they must possess the ball more and avoid fouls or yellow cards. Morocco needs balance and control to have the best chance to beat Belgium.

Final Belgium-Morocco Prediction & Pick

Belgium did not play well against Canada. However, they took advantage of their opportunities. Belgium has a chance to advance to the knockout stage with a win. Now, they can capitalize with a victory. Expect Belgium to keep the pressure on Morocco and earn another three points to advance past the group stage.

Final Belgium-Morocco Prediction & Pick: Belgium: -105