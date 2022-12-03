By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Round of 16 is here, and Brazil will meet South Korea in the first set of the knockout stage. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series as we make a Brazil-South Korea prediction and pick.

Brazil advanced to the knockout stage after defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0. Ultimately, they lost 1-0 to Cameroon, but they had already secured a ticket to the Round of 16, thus making the third game meaningless. Brazil has won the FIFA World Cup five times. Likewise, they have advanced past the Round of 16 consistently throughout the years, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the world. Significantly, they have not lost in the Round of 16 since 1990. Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals four years ago, the semifinals in 2014, the quarterfinals in 2010, and the quarterfinals in 2006. Thus, they are seeking their first championship in 20 years.

South Korea advanced to the knockout stage after an inconsistent group stage showing. Ultimately, they endured a scoreless draw with Uruguay and a 3-2 loss to Ghana before defeating Portugal 2-1 to advance. South Korea has been in the Round of 16 twice in its history. Significantly, their last appearance came in 2010 when they fell 2-1 to Uruguay. South Korea delivered its best showing in 2002 when they defeated Italy 2-1 in the Round of 16 and Spain in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals before falling to Germany in the semifinals. Can they do the unthinkable and defeat Brazil?

Here are the Brazil-South Korea World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Brazil-South Korea Odds

Brazil: -1200

South Korea: +690

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

Why Brazil Will Beat South Korea

Brazil has once again demonstrated why they are one of the best teams in the world. However, there are some questions for the Brazilians. What is the status of Neymar? Neyman suffered an injury in the first match of the group stage. However, he made an impact before leaving, taking two shots and completing 41 passes. His return status is questionable, and the world will watch to see if he can play.

Richarlison has two assists with two shots and 21 passers throughout the tournament. Likewise, his play has compensated for the absence of Neymar. Gabriel Jesus has added to the fun with two shots and 41 passes.

The midfielders are the heart of the team. Ultimately, their play and crisp passes help set Brazil up for success. Fabhino has 57 passes through the first three games. Likewise, Gabriel Martinelli has four shots and 26 passes. Anthony has one shot and 39 passes, while Frederico has two shots and 80 passes.

The defense propelled them to the top and prevented opponents from penetrating their space. Significantly, Dani Alves has five tackles and two clears. Eder Militao has two tackles. Meanwhile, Bremer has six clears. Alex Telles has two tackles and a clear. Curiously, Brazil has deployed two goalkeepers. Alisson played the first two and did not have to make a save. Meanwhile, Ederson played in the loss to Cameroon and made one save. Brazil have two goalkeepers that can make plays at any given moment.

Brazil will beat South Korea if they consistently dominate the possession and set themselves up for success. Likewise, they must avoid sloppy play and clean up any issues.

Why South Korea Will Beat Brazil



South Korea is the ultimate underdog. However, they earned this spot in the knockout stage and have some stars that helped them along the way. Son Heung-Min has one assist and three shots on 66 passes. Meanwhile, Cho Gue-Sung has six shots and 46 passes. Lee Jae-Sung has one shot with 51 passes. Additionally, Hwang Hee-Chan has one goal on one shot with four passes.

The midfielders have three players that delivered in the group stage. Significantly, Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-Beom, and Lee Kang-In excelled in the three games. Woo-Young has one shot with 175 passes, while In-Beom has three shots with 193 passes. Lee has one assist with three shots and 58 passes.

The defense played hard throughout the first few games. Ultimately, they helped their squad advance. Kim Jin-Su has one assist with seven tackles and four clears. Additionally, Kwon Kyung-Won has five clears, while Kim Moon-Hwan has four tackles and 12 clears. Kim Young-Gwon has added nine clears and two tackles. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kim Seung-Guy has six saves.

South Korea will defeat Brazil if they can avoid making mistakes and execute on offense. Ultimately, they must play a clean game.

Final Brazil-South Korea Prediction & Pick

Brazil is the heavy favorite. Therefore, they are the smart bet. But if you want to potentially cash in on this match, taking goals would be a better strategy. Brazil has not gone above two goals in any of their group-stage matches. However, they may get Neymar, and it may spark the offense.

Final Brazil-South Korea Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 Goals: -120