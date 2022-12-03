By RB Hayek · 4 min read

It is time for the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Japan meets Croatia in the Round of 16 battle on Monday. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series as we make a Japan-Croatia prediction and pick.

Japan advanced to the knockout stage after defeating Germany 2-1, falling 1-0 to Costa Rica, and then defeating Spain 2-1. Now, they look to make history. It is their fourth appearance in the Round of 16 throughout their vast history. Significantly, the Japanese have never made it past the Round of 16 in any of their prior three appearances. Japan lost 3-2 to Belgium in 2018, 1-0 to Paraguay in 2010, and 1-0 to Turkey in 2002. Consequently, they lost all three games by a matter of inches. The Japanese hope to redeem themselves and make it past the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Croatia advanced to the knockout stage after playing to a scoreless draw with Croatia, defeating Canada 4-1, and enduring another scoreless draw with Belgium. Now, they look to replicate what they did in 2018 when they advanced all the way to the finals only to fall to France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup championship. The Croatians have made it to the Round of 16 four times, with 2018 being their only victory. Ultimately, the winner of this match will face the winner of the Brazil-South Korea matchup.

Here are the Japan-Croatia World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Japan-Croatia Odds

Japan: +156

Croatia: -190

Over 2.5 Goals: +140

Under 2.5 Goals: -170

Why Japan Will Beat Croatia

Japan advanced to the knockout stage by taking the hard route. Ironically, they fell to Costa Rica, losing 1-0. But they also defeated Germany and Spain, two countries seen as powerhouses. However, their victories helped eliminate the Germans in the Group Stage and led to a surprise appearance in the knockout stage.

Takama Asano has one goal on five shots with 17 passes throughout the first three games of the tournament. Additionally, Ritsu Doan has two goals on three shots with 21 passes. Junya Ito has one goal with two shots on 38 passes.

The midfielders have shown the heart of a champion throughout the first three games of this tournament. Moreover, it helped set them up for major victories against Germany and Spain. Wataru Endo has 123 passes while Daichi Kamada has 65 passes. Significantly, their ability to generate passes across the field has helped create scoring opportunities.

The defense has continued to excel, containing powerful offenses and limiting chances. Moreover, they allowed a goal in each match of the tournament but never waivered past it. Yuto Nagatomo has two tackles and one clear, while Hiroki Sakai has four tackles and five clears. However, they also play in front of a solid goalkeeper. Shuichi Gonda has been a Japanese hero, making 12 saves, including eight against the Germans in the opening match.

Japan will beat Croatia if they can continue to generate scoring opportunities and make smooth passes across the field. Additionally, they can beat Croatia if Gonda can continue to make excellent saves.

Why Croatia Will Beat Japan



The Croatians scored all their goals in one game while failing to score in the other two. However, it was enough to guarantee them a shot in the knockout stage.

Andrej Kramari has two goals, all coming in their 4-1 win over Canada. Additionally, Ivan Perisic contributed two assists in that victory. Marko Livaja added a goal, while Mislav Orsic had an assist.

The midfielders have shown their ability to maneuver throughout the field. Moreover, it has helped result in multiple chances. Marcelo Brozovic has two shots, and 237 passes through three games. Also, Mateo Kovacic has one shot and 163 passes. Luka Modric has three shots and 187 passes, while Lovro Majer has a goal coming off the bench.

The defense played two nearly perfect games, not allowing Morocco and Belgium to score. Thus, it has helped them advance to the knockout stage. Dejan Lovren has five tackles and 10 clears, while Josip Juranovic has four tackles and five clears. Additionally, Borna Sosa has seven tackles and 12 clears. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic has six saves in the tournament.

Croatia will beat Japan if they can prevent them from creating smooth passes and getting past their defense. Ultimately, they must find ways to score.

Final Japan-Croatia Prediction & Pick

This game screams penalty kicks. Consequently, both teams have shown inconsistency in the group stage, which makes it difficult to predict. But that is also what makes this a great contest. Significantly, Japan has demonstrated its ability to beat great teams and has the resilience to amp up its play in this knockout match. Expect Japan to barely overcome Croatia and win this one to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time.

