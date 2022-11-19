Published November 19, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

Senegal will meet the Netherlands in a Group A FIFA World Cup clash in Qatar, with both looking to strike early. It’s time to continue our FIFA World Cup odds series by making a Senegal-Netherlands prediction and pick.

It is an exciting clash between a country no one expects to win and a country that is currently the eighth-ranking country in the world. Ultimately, there is still a match to play, and Senegal and the Netherlands will fight to determine who gets the first points in the group stage.

Senegal has made two World Cup appearances in its history. Ultimately, their best showing was in 2002, when they made it to the quarterfinals. Senegal is looking to become the first African nation to make it to the final four. Significantly, they won the Africa of Cup nations tournament for the first time recently. Senegal is one of the best African nations in the world.

The Netherlands has done this dance before. They have made 10 World Cup appearances. Conversely, they did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The Netherlands made it to the finals on three separate occasions in 1974, 1978, and 2010. Unfortunately, they fell short on each occasion and still have not secured that elusive World Cup championship. The Netherlands won seven of 10 qualifying games to make it to the World Cup. Additionally, they will play in the 2023 UEFA tournament.

Here are the Senegal-Netherlands World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Senegal-Netherlands Odds

Senegal: +550

Netherlands: -185

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: +116

Under 2.5 Goals: -142

Why Senegal Will Beat Netherlands

Senegal enters the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the 18th-ranked nation in the world. They must do their best to overcome that ranking and make history. Aliou Cisse is the manager of this squad and employs a 4-3-3 formation. Moreover, he manages a team that does not field many stars.

Famara Diedhiou is one of the true stars on the Senegal squad. Likewise, he might have to play his best game for Senegal to have a chance. Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane suffered a severe leg injury and might not be able to play. Consequently, it could jeopardize their chances of making waves.

Senegal has a solid midfield with outstanding defense. Significantly, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy keeps the net clean. Centrebacks Kalidou Koulibaly and Abdou Diallo are productive players that might have to up their game. However, they have some weaknesses. Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, and Chekhou Kouyate are solid players. Ultimately, they play a very boring style and stand by when attackers move the ball throughout the field.

Boulaye Dia is a player that might emerge. Significantly, he does not have much speed but is a physical prescience on the field. He can overpower opponents to give Senegal a chance while delivering the ball to his teammates.

Senegal will win this game if someone else emerges and helps Mane control the ball. Consequently, they might have to play tight defense to keep this game close before making a move at the end.

Why the Netherlands Will Beat Senegal

The Netherlands is the eighth-ranking team in the world. Substantially, they have secured this ranking with exemplary play and good strategy. Manager Louis van Gaal employs a 3-4-3 formation on the field. Additionally, he has some star players to rely on.

Memphis Depay is the player to watch on the field. Amazingly, he scored 12 goals during the qualifiers, tying only Harry Kane for the most in the UEFA. Depay also scored three game-winners and finished with six assists over 10 appearances. Ultimately, it helped put the Netherlands in the number one spot in the group, drawing a matchup with Senegal.

But Depay needs help. Significantly, he might have some coming. Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is a candidate to make waves. Also, FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a strong candidate to make some headway in the World Cup. Steven Bergwijn can help the Netherlands in the middle.

The only concern about the Netherlands is their shaky defense and goalkeeping. However, van Gaal has done an excellent job covering these issues with a possession-oriented style, forcing opponents to chase them.

The Netherlands will win this game if they maintain possession of the ball and strike early. Also, they can prosper if they avoid making defensive mistakes.

Final Senegal-Netherlands Prediction & Pick

The Netherlands will make a substantial impact to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup by taking apart a Senegal squad that might be without their top guy. Thus, expect the Netherlands to start things off with three points and continue to build momentum as they seek to make it back to the finals for the first time in 12 years.

Final Senegal-Netherlands Prediction & Pick: Netherlands: -185