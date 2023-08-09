In the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women's World Cup, two European powerhouses are set to collide as Spain faces off against the Netherlands. Catch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our Spain-Netherlands odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Spanish team was initially anticipated to lead Group C. They entered the final game against Japan needing only a draw to secure the top spot. However, a surprising 4-0 loss resulted in them slipping to the second position. La Roja approaches this upcoming match fresh off a convincing 5-1 triumph over Switzerland.

The Dutch squad was widely predicted to secure second place in their group, which also included the formidable United States. Yet, Andries Jonker's side managed to defeat both Portugal and Vietnam, sandwiched between a draw with the United States, ultimately finishing two points ahead of the reigning champions. The Netherlands faced a tough challenge in the Round of 16, achieving a hard-fought 2-0 victory over South Africa.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Spain-Netherlands Odds

Spain: -120

Netherlands: +340

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -150

How To Watch Spain vs. Netherlands

TV: FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UNIVERSO, TVE La 1 (Spain), NPO 1 (Netherlands)

Stream: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Peacock Premium, UNIVERSO NOW, FIFA+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Why Spain Will Beat Netherlands

The Spanish national team has achieved their best-ever performance at a World Cup tournament. Ranked sixth by FIFA, they are aiming to secure the World Cup title and add it to their collection of trophies.

Following a challenging match against Japan in the group stage finale, the Spanish team showcased a dominant performance against Switzerland in the Round of 16, triumphing with a score of 5-1. Impressively, even the single goal conceded during the match was scored by Spain themselves. Spain's offense has exhibited control over their matches thus far, maintaining 77% possession against Japan and 70% against Switzerland. In their most recent game, they recorded 26 shots, resulting in goals by Aitana Bonmati (2), Alba Redondo, Laia Codina (one goal, one own goal), and Jennifer Hermoso.

Throughout this tournament, Spain has scored a total of 13 goals in four matches, securing the second spot in the Women's World Cup goal-scoring charts. With 13 goals scored and five conceded, Spain ranks third in terms of goal differential in the Women's World Cup. Defensively, they hold the 20th position in terms of goals conceded, allowing a total of five goals (averaging 1.3 per game).

Enthusiasts of Spain's domestic women's league, Liga F, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League will likely recognize many key contributors within this team. Impressively, they have managed shutouts in six out of their last eight games, while also achieving at least two goals in 11 out of their last 12 games. Notable players like Jennifer Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati, and Alba Redondo have each scored three goals in the World Cup. A group of six players have collectively contributed to the team's 12 goals (including an own goal), and six players have also provided assists. This well-distributed performance, coupled with their ability to dominate possession (holding possession for 69% or more in all of their initial four matches), positions them as strong contenders.

At the forefront of Spain's offensive arsenal is midfielder Aitana Bonmati. The 25-year-old has found the net three times in the World Cup and has additionally assisted in two other goals while taking a total of 15 shots, six of which were on target. The team managed by Jorge Vilda also boasts the presence of Alexia Putellas, the Barcelona star who secured the Women's Ballon d'Or awards in both 2021 and 2022. However, Putellas has not fully recovered from a torn ACL sustained last summer.

Ivana Andres has been sidelined due to injury for the Spanish team, although there is optimism surrounding her potential return for the upcoming game. Players Olga Carmona and Oihane Hernández need to exercise caution to avoid accumulating more yellow cards after being booked during the match against Japan.

Why Netherlands Will Beat Spain

The Dutch team enters this tournament with some unresolved objectives. Following their second-place finish at the 2019 World Cup, the Netherlands is setting their sights on another opportunity to secure a top position.

Advancing after a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the Round of 16, the Orange Lionesses boasted 70% possession, although the South Africans nearly matched them in total shots during the game. The Dutch team showcased an 82% passing accuracy and executed six corner kicks. Goals from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn in each half, along with Daphne van Domselaar's exceptional goalkeeping, ensured another clean sheet.

The Netherlands' ascent to the top of Group E in the women's World Cup standings can be attributed primarily to their defensive prowess. Throughout this tournament, they have allowed merely a single goal, and that came from a corner kick against the US. However, their upcoming match against the Spanish team, which leads the World Cup in shots and is the only team to surpass 100 shots, presents a formidable challenge. In terms of goals scored, the Netherlands holds the fourth position in the Women's World Cup (with a total of 11 goals, averaging 2.8 per game). Furthermore, they are ranked second in goal differential, with a +10.

Key contributors to the Dutch team's success in this tournament include Jill Roord (26 years old), who has secured four goals and is a member of the ’23 Women’s Champions League finalist Wolfsburg, and Esmee Brugts (20 years old), a winger with two goals. Lieke Martens has notched one goal and two assists, Dominique Jansen provided two assists, while Danielle van de Donk contributed with both a goal and an assist.

Manager Andries Jonker has consistently fielded a nearly identical lineup in each of the team's first four games, with 10 players starting all four matches. The Netherlands exhibits a robust defensive formation, anchored by the trio of Sherida Spitse, Stefanie van der Gragt, and Dominique Janssen, who have performed admirably in front of goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Unfortunately, Danielle van de Donk will be absent from the Dutch lineup due to accumulated yellow cards. Forward Lineth Beerensteyn, who suffered an ankle injury during the team's World Cup opener, temporarily made way for Katja Snoeijs in the starting XI against the USA and Vietnam. However, Beerensteyn has made a full recovery and is set to participate in the upcoming match. She not only started against South Africa in the Round of 16 but played the entire 90 minutes and managed to score.

Final Spain-Netherlands Prediction & Pick

Bookmakers expect a tight affair in making their Spain-Netherlands prediction and pick. However, the Spaniards have been prolific in getting goals. The Dutch may impose their defense, but they have not yet seen a team as lethal as the Spanish on the offensive end.

Final Spain-Netherlands Prediction & Pick: Spain (-120), Over 2.5 goals (+110)