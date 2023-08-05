The Oranje Leeuwinnen and Banyana Banyana will be vying for a place in the quarter-finals when they face off at the Sydney Football Stadium. Catch the 2023 Women's World Cup series with our Netherlands-South Africa odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Having been runners-up four years ago, the Netherlands is determined to improve their performance and their strong showing in the group stage has boosted their hopes. Notably, they topped a group that included the defending champions, the USA.

Despite being considered massive underdogs in the upcoming Sunday's contest, South Africa has shown their attacking prowess by scoring six goals in the group stage. Banyana Banyana has been proving their progress and improvement in the current edition of the Women's World Cup.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Netherlands-South Africa Odds

Netherlands: -430

South Africa: +950

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -225

Under 2.5 Goals: +162

How To Watch Netherlands vs. South Africa

TV: FOX, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why Netherlands Will Beat South Africa

Presently, the Netherlands holds the 9th position in the FIFA Women's Ranking. Having emerged victorious over the USWNT to secure the top spot in Group E, the Netherlands is now set to face South Africa, who have qualified for the Women's World Cup knockout stages for the first time. The Netherlands has been one of the standout teams in the tournament, scoring an impressive nine goals in three group-stage matches while conceding only once.

Their journey in the group stage included a 1-0 win against Portugal on July 23 and a 1-1 draw against the United States on July 26. They concluded the group stage with an astounding 7-0 victory over Vietnam on Tuesday. In the match against the Diamond Girls, the Oranje outshot them 42 to 5 with 72% ball possession and 86% passing accuracy.

The Netherlands has been dominant in the tournament, excelling both offensively and defensively. They rank second in the Women's World Cup for goals scored (nine goals at an average of 3.0 per match) and fourth for goals conceded (one goal at an average of 0.3 per match). Their goal differential stands at an impressive +8.

As reigning vice-champions, they are considered clear favorites in their upcoming Round of 16 match against South Africa. The Dutch fans are undoubtedly hoping for another successful campaign in this edition of the Women's World Cup.

Jill Roord leads the scoring charts for the Netherlands with three goals. Both Stefanie van der Gragt and Danielle van de Donk have one goal and one assist individually. Dominique Janssen has been instrumental in setting up goals, providing two assists.

Why South Africa Will Beat Netherlands

Crowned as Africa Women's Cup of Nations champions in 2022, South Africa hopes to make a deep run in their second World Cup appearance. The Girls' recent honors also include a fourth-place finish in the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship, seventh place in the 2019 African Games, and two participations in the Olympic Games.

South Africa's impressive performance saw them claim the second spot in Group G, surpassing higher-ranked nations such as Italy and Argentina. Ranked 54th, South Africa has been one of the surprise qualifiers for the Round of 16. They finished their section with a win, a draw, and a loss.

Despite starting with a 2-1 loss to Sweden, they bounced back with a draw against Argentina (2-2) and a stunning victory against Italy (3-2) on Wednesday. The Africans have an even goal differential that ranks 18th in the tournament. Their most recent victory showcased their determination, despite being outshot 13 to 10 by the Italians.

In terms of offensive statistics, South Africa ranks ninth in the Women's World Cup, having scored six goals at an average of 2.0 per match. On the defensive side, they have conceded six goals in three games, with an average of 2.0 goals per match. The Banyan Banyana had a conversion rate of 17%, created an average of 2.3 chances, and took 11.7 shots per game with 4.3 shots on target per game. They averaged 3.0 corners per game and held 36.0% possession. They are yet to secure a clean sheet in this tourney.

Key players for South Africa include Thembi Kgatlana, who has contributed two goals and two assists in Women's World Cup matches, and Hildah Magaia, who has scored two goals and provided one assist in three games. Linda Motlhalo has played three matches, scoring one goal, while Jermaine Seoposenwe has recorded one assist.

Although the team is riding high on confidence after their dramatic qualification, they face a tough challenge in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands, the finalist of the last World Cup. South Africa's chances might be impacted by the absence of Refiloe Jane, who remains sidelined due to an injury.

Final Netherlands-South Africa Prediction & Pick

The Dutch have been dominant offensively and defensively. South Africa's frail defense will see them concede a lot of goals. The previous World Cup runners-up will kick their way to the quarters in high-scoring fashion.

Final Netherlands-South Africa Prediction & Pick: Netherlands (-430), Over 2.5 goals (-225)