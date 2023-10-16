WORLD OF HORROR, an offbeat horror role-playing game, will give players heart-stopping fright once it leaves early access and proceeds to its full release. Here is everything you need to know about WORLD OF HORROR, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

WORLD OF HORROR Release Date: October 19, 2023

WORLD OF HORROR is coming out on October 19, 2023, for the PC through Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG.com, as well as on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch. The game was published by Ysbryd Games and developed by Pantasz.

Gameplay

WORLD OF HORROR is a retro RPG with a dash of point-and-click choose-your-own-adventure-style gameplay. Players first select a scenario that they want to play, select a character to play as, and then choose from a variable of settings that will affect their current run. Most of the game is played out with static backgrounds with minimal animations rendered in Junji Ito-inspired monochromatic pixel art style, with the game’s events narrated in a text box. Players do activities and make decisions as events resolve, leaving success rates to the roll of a die. Players will also frequently cross paths with ghosts and monsters that are hybrids of both eldritch and traditional Japanese horror abominations, leading to battles.

Battles are turn-based. Players manage a resource called “time,” with each of their available actions consuming a certain amount of time based on their character’s speed. Players can attack, defend, or pray and chant to cast spells. Players can do as many actions as their time permits. They can also use items to give them an additional edge in battle.

Every completed scenario will move the overall story of WORLD OF HORROR forward, with multiple completed scenarios bringing the player closer to the game’s ultimate conclusion. The game provides rogue-lite elements by introducing randomness in each of these scenarios, but they all ultimately contribute towards the overall progression of the game, regardless of the results of each scenario.

Story

In WORLD OF HORROR, the player arrives in a sleepy seaside town in the late 70s. The advance of technology has both been a boon and a curse for the citizens of the town, as it improves lives but also provides uncertainties. Strange occurrences have started taking place everywhere in the town, as hooded men and strange creatures have increased in sightings. Something odd is also taking place inside the lighthouse, which has been locked behind multiple chains and locks.

The player is among the few people who have noticed that there’s something amiss. Will they be able to unravel the mystery behind the lighthouse? Will the hooded men harm the townsfolk? Are the eldritch creatures people see real or just a figment of their imagination? Find out as you play WORLD OF HORROR.

