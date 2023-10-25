The 2023 World Series matchup is officially set after the Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world with a Game 7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night. That sets a date with the American League champion Texas Rangers in the 119th Fall Classic which is set to begin on Friday.

Now that the teams are decided, oddsmakers sent out their official odds for the series. The Rangers open as favorites in almost every book, with FanDuel putting them as the slight favorite over the Diamondbacks at -174 odds. Arizona is the underdog with an opening of +148.

The Rangers have never won the World Series, as the 2023 edition will be their third trip to MLB's championship series. Texas won consecutive pennants in 2010 and 2011 but was unable to finish the job both times.

The Diamondbacks were not supposed to be here and shocked everyone by doing so. The National League's last playoff seed swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS then came back down 2-0 and 3-2 in the NLCS to reach the franchise's second World Series. Arizona won a title in its fourth MLB season in 2001.

Why the Rangers are favored

The Rangers on paper have the better roster top to bottom, leaving the Diamondbacks with a chip on their shoulders. They also have the best player in the series, Corey Seager, who has been on fire this postseason and will be an AL MVP finalist.

The Rangers won consecutive games on the road in Houston and four in the series to clinch the American League pennant. They earned home-field advantage with it, something that will certainly play a factor in the series.

It all comes down to his in the MLB playoffs and the Rangers will like their chances of lifting the first World Series trophy in franchise history.