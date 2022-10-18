Worlds 2022 Group C Standings and Results

Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 7 saw Group C do one final round robin before two of the four teams get eliminated. See the results of the matches between Rogue, GAM Esports, Top Esports, and DRX here.

Teams and Standings

Place Team Standing 1. Rogue 3-0 2. DRX 2-1 3. Top Esports 1-2 4. GAM Esports 0-3

Rogue

Top: Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu

Jungle: Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong

Mid: Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Bot: Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos

Support: Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus

DRX

Top: Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon

Jungle: Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon

Mid: Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo

Bot: Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Support: Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

Top Esports

Top: Huang “Wayward” Ren-Xing

Jungle: Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang

Mid: Zhuo “knight” Ding

Bot: Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo

Support: Ling “Mark” Xu

GAM Esports

Top: Trần “Kiaya” Duy Sang

Jungle: Đỗ “Levi” Duy Khánh

Mid: Đặng “Kati” Thanh Phê

Bot: Nguyễn Hoàng “Style” Sơn

Support: Trần “Bie” Đức Hiếu

Worlds 2022 Group C Results and Summary

Rogue vs. GAM Esports

Bans

RGE: Sejuani, Viktor, Aatrox, Nidalee, Karthus

GAM: Maokai, Caitlyn, Yuumi, Ornn, Poppy

Picks

RGE: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Azir, Lucian, Nami

GAM: Renekton, Graves, Galio, Kalista, Sett

Summary: GAM Esports took the first lead in the uneventful early game after winning a fight contesting the first Rift Herald. Rogue soon found some answers in-lane, which helped them keep up in skirmishes. Malrang was on his iconic Jarvan IV, and he showed mastery on the champion. Combined with Gnar, Rogue’s top-jungle was a deadly combo that GAM did not want to be on the receiving end of.

Rogue’s great teamfighting with the Gnarvan combo in their pocket gave them leads, and eventually the game was decided after they won a fight that earned them Baron. The LEC #1 seed take the win, and at 4-0, had great chances of qualifying to the Knockout Stage.

Result: RGE win in 30:42 (RGE 19 – 9 GAM)

GAM Esports vs. Top Esports

Bans

GAM: Caitlyn, Azir, Maokai, Akali, Nidalee

TES: Aatrox, Yuumi, Sejuani, Amumu, Nautilus

Picks

GAM: Ornn, Karthus, Sett, Kalista, Renata Glasc

TES: Renekton, Graves, Ahri, Lucian, Nami

Summary: Karthus matches Levi’s selfish playstyle, and with GAM drafting supportive lanes, it was obvious that they wanted to play around the jungler. In the early game, GAM was keeping up in kills, but the supportive nature of GAM’s lanes, TES was able to grab a little extra lead. TES couldn’t win fights, and things were looking good for GAM. For every neutral objective that spawned, a huge fight would occur. Eventually, GAM claimed the mountain soul.

TES was on the back foot, but found a timing to slay Baron Nashor. They also managed to steal the Elder Dragon and wiped GAM. The game looked over, and in what could be one of the best base defenses in the history of Worlds, GAM managed to hold on with 20% remaining HP on their Nexus. They ended TES’ siege attempt, wiped them off the map, and ran it straight down mid to destroy the Chinese team’s Nexus.

Result: GAM win in 41:31 (GAM 21 – 17 TES)

DRX vs. Rogue

Bans

DRX: Ornn, Lucian, Maokai, Rakan, Soraka

RGE: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Sejuani, Viktor, Sylas

Picks

DRX: Aatrox, Vi, Akali, Ashe, Heimerdinger

RGE: Rumble, Jarvan IV, Azir, Kalista, Nasus

Summary: DRX vs RGE gave us a great matchup in the support role: Nasus against Heimerdinger. Malrang was also allowed to be on his Jarvan IV once again. Rogue’s comp looked really ineffective against DRX, giving the latter team full control of the map. A 5v5 fight that went the way of DRX ballooned their lead to over 10k, and the game was pretty much decided after. DRX getting the dragon soul and Baron felt like a formality, and Rogue were swiftly defeated.

Result: DRX win in 30:15 (DRX 20 – 4 RGE)

DRX vs. GAM Esports

Bans

DRX: Sett, Sejuani, Yuumi, Lee Sin, Graves

GAM: Caitlyn, Azir, Maokai, Akali, LeBlanc

Picks

DRX: Aatrox, Viego, Sylas, Ashe, Heimerdinger

GAM: Fiora, Jarvan IV, Anivia, Kalista, Syndra

Summary: DRX ran back their first three picks from their previous game, but this time their Heimer support is faced by a “counterpick” in the form of Syndra support. This game was a fun watch with a bunch of fistfights, and it was entertaining to see a Heimerdinger support be useful in fights. GAM successfully stacked dragons, but were behind in gold. DRX took Baron which they used to siege the base, but Anivia’s waveclear proved too much for them to end the game. The LCK representatives gave up the dragon soul for another Baron buff, which they used to eventually end the game after playing around Anivia’s waveclear.

With this win by DRX, Top Esports lost any chance of qualifying for playoffs.

Result: DRX win in 31:30 (DRX 19 – 7 GAM)

Top Esports vs. Rogue

Bans

TES: Lucian, Maokai, Ornn, Jarvan IV, Renekton

RGE: Yuumi, Sejuani, Jax, Pyke, Nautilus

Picks

TES: Aatrox, Lee Sin, Akali, Draven, Blitzcrank

RGE: Gnar, Vi, Sylas, Caitlyn, Lux

Summary: Draven got fed early into the game, and other TES lanes got a less significant lead, but a lead nonetheless. The Blitzcrank also proved to be a pain for Rogue to play against, and continued to pull people towards the extremely strong Draven. Rogue overall felt compliant the whole game and were at the mercy of TES’ botlane duo.

Result: TES win in 24:51 (TES 19 – 8 RGE)

Top Esports vs. DRX

Bans

TES: Heimerdinger, Akali, Aatrox, Renata Glasc, Kalista

DRX: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Draven, Sejuani, Renekton

Picks

TES: Ornn, Viego, Sylas, Lucian, Nami

DRX: Maokai, Graves, Azir, Miss Fortune, Lulu

Summary: This LCK vs LPL match was a slow game, and both teams were focused on not making mistakes. DRX’ macro was impeccable, swapping Miss Fortune around to get as much gold on her as possible. They did have a weak toplane, but due to their great macro, they had control of the Rift. During all of this hubbub, TES managed to stack drakes and even claim the Hextech soul, which the used to push for the win.

Result: TES win in 34:07 (TES 15 – 3 DRX)

DRX vs. Rogue

Bans

DRX: Ornn, Lucian, Maokai, Renekton, Jarvan IV

RGE: Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Yuumi, Sejuani, Kennen

Picks

DRX: Camille, Vi, Sylas, Caitlyn, Lux

RGE: Gnar, Lee Sin, LeBlanc, Ezreal, Karma

Summary: The story of DRX and Rogue’s battle for first is a short one. After a slow early game, Zeka decided he wanted to take first place. Him and Pyosik put the rest of DRX on their back and simply crushed Rogue.

Result: DRX win in 24:46 (DRX 16 – 5 RGE)

Worlds 2022 Group C Final Standings

Place Team Standing 1. DRX 5-2 2. Rogue 4-3 3. Top Esports 3-3 4. GAM Esports 1-5

DRX and Rogue both qualify for the Knockouts Stage, while TES and GAM are eliminated. The schedule for the next League of Legends 2022 World Championship games can be found on lolesports.com.