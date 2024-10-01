1999 classic Worms Armageddon receives an Anniversary Edition treatment, 25 years since release, making the game officially available on new platforms for the first time in its history. Here’s everything you need to know about Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition Release Date: September 26, 2024

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition was released on September 26, 2024, on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Team 17 with the help of Digital Eclipse and was published by Team 17. Oddly, the game allows players to play a Game Boy Color version of the game, but will not be released on PC, which was the original’s home platform.

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition Gameplay

Worms Armageddon is a turn-based artillery strategy game where players control Worms and aim to eliminate all of the worms from the opposing team or teams. Each player takes a turn and controls one of their worms, having access to a variety of weapons. Players have access to an arsenal of weapons from guns, bombs, melee attacks, missiles, and even air strikes. Attacking or getting hurt ends their turn.

Worms have a set initial health which, when depleted, causes the Worm to self-detonate, damaging any other Worm in the vicinity. Worms can also die from drowning.

Matches are played out in destructible landscapes, usually decorated with themed objects, like a playground having toys and park amenities, beach balls and wide-brimmed umbrellas, or barns and farming equipment.

Worms can use the terrain for both cover and as a way to guide weapons to the opponent. Some levels have environmental and weather effects like wind or play within closed environments, preventing air strikes.

A big component of Worms is its customizability, as players can customize their Worms’ names, team names, flags, voice banks, and tombstones.

While most fans are fond of Worms for its local hotseat multiplayer, it also has a single-player campaign.

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition Story

Worms Armageddon’s story for its single-player campaign involves the player controlling a team of Worms across stages to beat their rival Worm party.

New Features

The Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition has the following:

Optimized controller support for all consoles.

Achievements and Trophies.

New display features such as modern aspect ratios, custom screen filters, enhanced HD and graphics options.

Fully playable Game Boy Color version of Worms Armageddon.

An interactive museum that charts the history of the entire series. Featuring never-before-seen interviews with developers of the original and current games.

New save system.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.