Brian Cashman caught the ire again of popular sports radio personality Brandon Tierney over the New York Yankees’ letdown start to the 2023 MLB regular season. For Tierney, the blame for the team’s struggles must be mostly pinned on the franchise’s current general manager.

“It’s all on Cashman,” Tierney said during Monday’s episode of WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney. “I’m tired of saying it. Brian Cashman might be the worst general manager in New York.

Tierney also compared the Yankees executive with other New York-based teams’ general managers in order to drive further his point.

“Look at the draft Joe Schoen had: money. Leon Rose, we critiqued him early, he’s money. Knicks are gonna be good for a long time. Joe Douglas, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Aaron Rodgers: money. The Rangers are built pretty well, the Devils are explosive, the Islanders made the playoffs.”

At the moment, the Yankees are at exactly .500 with a 15-15 record following their 3-2 loss Monday at home against the Cleveland Guardians in the opener of a three-game homestand in the Bronx. That loss also extended New York’s losing skid to four games, so its frustration within Yankees nation is at boiling point right now. New York is the worst team in the American League East division, 8.5 back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

So far in the season, the Yankees are just 26th in the big leagues overall with just a .225 batting average and 25th with a .672 OPS.

New York will look to right the ship this Tuesday when they play the second leg of their series versus the Guardians.