The Cleveland Guardians (13-15) take on the New York Yankees (15-14) in the first game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians are currently sitting 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central through their first 28 games. The last 10 games have not gone so well as they are just 4-6. Cleveland is coming off a series loss to the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, which now gives them four straight series losses. They need to find a way to scratch off a couple wins before they dig themselves into a deeper hole.

Although the Yankees have a winning record, they are in last place in the AL East. The AL East is arguably the strongest division in baseball, so New York will have some catching up to do. Monday will be game number 30 for the Yankees and they have already been bitten by the injury bug. Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Luis Severino and Jonathan Loaisiga are all hurt right now. To make matters worse, Aaron Judge has a mild hip strain that could require an IL stint. New York needs to fight through these injuries and steal a few wins before they truly lose hold of the division.

These two teams met in Cleveland on April 10-12. The Yankees dropped the first game of the series, but won the next two to earn the series win. The Guardians will look to take advantage of beaten down Yankees team in this series. Cal Quantrill will start for Cleveland while Domingo German takes the ball for the Yankees.

Here are the Guardians-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Yankees Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-176)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Yankees

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are facing a pitcher that has done well, but has given up a few home runs this season. German has only given up 19 hits in 26 innings pitched, but 11 of those 19 hits are for extra bases. The Guardians are ninth in doubles and seventh in triples so far this season. With Yankee Stadium having a short porch, they also have a chance to add to their low home run total of 17. If they can get the ball in the air down the lines, they will be able to put some balls into the bleachers.

As mentioned, the Yankees are dealing with quite a few injuries right now. Stanton, Donaldson and Bader are all hurt right now while Judge is dealing with a mild hip strain. Judge and Stanton both played in the series earlier this season and made an impact. Without them in the lineup, the Yankees are reliant on Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and D.J LeMahieu. These are all good players, but Rizzo is the only one batting above above .250. If Quantrill can pitch a good game, the Guardians should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have scored the fifth fewest runs in the MLB this season. They score just 3.86 runs per game on the year. In the previous series with Cleveland, the Yankees held them to eight runs in the three games. German has already pitched a game against Cleveland this year as well. In that game, he gave up just one earned run, but walked five batters. He has two or less walks in every other start this season. You can confidently count that game as a fluke and expect him to be around the zone a lot more in this one. As long as he is around the zone and pitches his game, he should be able to shut down a weak Guardians offense.

Facing Quantrill, the Yankees have a chance to have a big game. Quantrill has given up six or more hits and three or more runs in four of his five starts. He has just 15 strikeouts in 25 innings, so he is not the type of pitcher that generates a lot of swings and misses. The Yankees should be able to hit the ball around in this game and get back to their winning ways.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This game will probably be close. It is two teams looking to jump out of their cold stretch and collect a few wins. However, without a lot of their firepower, the Yankees are going to need a big outing from German. Expect the Guardians to keep this one close.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-176), Over 8.5 (-105)