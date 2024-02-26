Rid the world of the Guardians who have fallen into corruption. Here are the details for Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Release Date: February 27, 2024
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin – Release Date Trailer
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin’s full version has a release date of February 27, 2024. The game is available on PC via Steam and GOG. The game’s official website hints at a Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation release for the game, but no release date for console is currently available.
Early Access for the game started back in November 2019, with an initial release date of early 2021. After various delays, the game’s full release is finally coming out.
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Gameplay
The game is a first-person shooter heavily inspired by Quake and is actually made in the Quake engine. As such, it brings with it quite a lot of the gameplay features prevalent in Quake games. This primarily includes fast-paced combat, although the game does introduce light role-playing elements.
For starters, instead of linear level progression like other Quake-style first-person shooter games, the player can explore hub-worlds, each with their themes. Each hub has five levels, whose designs are based on the theme of the hub they are connected to. As with most first-person shooter games, players will have to fight multiple enemies and bosses in these stages.
Saving in each level is possible, but requires a resource called Soul Tether. Similar to the Ink Ribbons of old Resident Evil games, players will use up a Soul Tether whenever they want to save. Players can save wherever they want, as long as they have Soul Tethers in their inventory. They can also carry over Soul Tethers from level to level, so players can just stockpile them for the harder levels.
As for weaponry, players currently have access to nine weapons. The weapons are varied, ranging from wrist-mounted melee weapons to enemies that require the player to remove cysts and teeth from corpses. Enemies that provide ammo in this way are usually resistant to said ammo, so players will have to adjust their weapon use accordingly. Players also have access to artifacts that provide offensive and defensive enhancements. This allows the player to change how they play, or to select artifacts that match their current playstyle.
At launch, the developers plan to add a basic deathmatch multiplayer mode into the game. The multiplayer mode is based on the QuakeWorld netcode. The developers also mentioned that more multiplayer options will be added at later dates. This includes the ability to play a 4-player co-op campaign.
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin Story
The game follows the Outlander, a mysterious character drifting on the Ageless Sea. The Outlander soon finds themselves on the shores of a dying world. There, they meet the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who tells the Outlander about the Guardians of the Old World. These Guardians were once angelic protectors, but have since then fallen into corruption. They are the cause of the destruction of the dying world, and the Shepherd gives the Outlander a simple, yet difficult task: seek out the Guardians of the Old World, and upon finding them, take them out.
