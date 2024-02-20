In a heartwarming turn of events, Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are bringing pure joy to Wrexham AFC

In a heartwarming turn of events, Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are bringing pure joy to Wrexham AFC, especially for veteran striker Steven Fletcher. The seasoned player faced the possibility of retirement after his release from Dundee United in June 2023, following a challenging season that ended in relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Fletcher's career took an unexpected and exciting turn when the Wrexham owners, Reynolds and McElhenney, extended a compelling offer. Embracing the opportunity, Fletcher found a new lease on his football life in North Wales. Speaking about this rejuvenating chapter, he expressed, “I am really enjoying it here, especially at my age. I had a disappointing season last season, so to come here and be enjoying my football again is great. Being near the end of your career, it is nice to be in this sort of atmosphere challenging for promotion.”

Approaching his 37th birthday in March, Fletcher has made a significant impact, contributing seven goals for Wrexham this season. Notably, his goal tally includes a memorable hat-trick against Barrow and a decisive match-winning performance against Notts County in the recent outing. Reflecting on his comeback through 20 appearances, Fletcher humbly stated, “Seven goals, I can't complain with that. I just need to keep that going and stay in the team.”

Manager Phil Parkinson seems to have found a winning formula by pairing Fletcher with Paul Mullin as his preferred strike partnership. As Wrexham currently holds the third spot in the League Two table, the duo might lead the line once again in the upcoming clash against MK Dons on Tuesday. With a promising position and games in hand, the Red Dragons are poised for an exciting push towards promotion under the uplifting influence of Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and the spirited veteran, Steven Fletcher.