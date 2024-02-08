Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have traded Hollywood for the thrill of Wrexham's football action

Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have traded Hollywood for the thrill of Wrexham‘s football action, reported by GOAL. The dynamic duo, who took over the North Wales club in 2021, are proving their dedication extends beyond the silver screen, with their focus on Wrexham's transfer dealings eclipsing even the production of Deadpool 3 and the writing of Mythical Quest, according to club director Shaun Harvey.

Despite their admitted unfamiliarity with British football, Reynolds and McElhenney have delved into the heart of the Red Dragons, emotionally and financially invested. Their commitment to Wrexham is not a mere show for the cameras, as Harvey attests, “What you see is authentic, 100 per cent.” Even during the filming of Deadpool 3 and the Mythical Quest project, the duo's attention was fixed on Wrexham's transfer window activities, embodying the spirit of genuine football enthusiasts.

The Welcome to Wrexham documentary series, spearheaded by Reynolds and McElhenney, has not only given a global stage to the Red Dragons but has also turned players like Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee into household names in the United States. Harvey emphasizes that Wrexham's uniqueness transcends its league status, attributing the surge in interest to the celebrity owners' hands-on approach.

Reynolds and McElhenney's involvement goes beyond being celebrity owners; their community-first model mirrors a supporters trust, coupled with a significant personal investment of time and capital. The impact of their ownership contrasts with the common trend of celebrities merely boosting a club's profile, showcasing a level of engagement few can match.

In an era where celebrity investors in British football are becoming more prevalent, Reynolds and McElhenney stand out, not just for their Hollywood fame but for the transformative imprint they've left on Wrexham, bringing a fresh approach to ownership and redefining the role of celebrity owners in the beautiful game.