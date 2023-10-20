Bad Bunny, the globally acclaimed music icon, has been immortalized in the world of virtual wrestling with the release of the WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Edition. This special edition isn't just a nod to the artist's musical prowess but also celebrates his notable feats in the wrestling ring, such as his victory against Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight during WWE's Backlash 2023 event.

WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Edition Now Available!

Priced at $139.99, the Bad Bunny Edition offers fans a plethora of exclusive content. It amalgamates the WWE 2K23 Icon Edition with the Bad Bunny Superstar Pack. With this pack, players can step into the ring as Bad Bunny himself. The in-game character comes with unique apparel, reflecting the artist's distinctive style. To sweeten the deal, the pack includes a Diamond tier MyFACTION EVO card, boosting players' in-game progression.

For those who thrive on competition and challenges, the WWE 2K23 MyFACTION game mode is set to introduce the Clutch Time Miz Live Event this autumn. Spanning from October 19 to October 26, this event promises high-octane action and exclusive rewards.

Players who already own WWE 2K23 have the option to purchase the Bad Bunny Superstar Pack separately for $9.99. Alternatively, the Bad Bunny Bundle, retailing at $89.99, grants access to the base game, the Superstar and Bonus Packs, and a generous dose of in-game currency.

