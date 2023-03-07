WWE 2K23 was not developed with Steam Deck optimization as a priority, Visual Concepts says.

In a deep-dive session with the developers, members of the media were given an opportunity to ask questions to Visual Concepts, developers of WWE 2K23. In this session, the devs answered some of the hottest questions from the audience and clarified other confusions or misunderstandings about the upcoming game. During this session, Visual Concepts answered a question from among the media in attendance about whether or not fans could expect to enjoy WWE 2K23 on their Steam Deck. This is what Visual Concepts has to say:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Unfortunately, no… Right now our focus is on Microsoft and Sony consoles and the PC itself. We’ll see where the future lies, but right now currently we don’t.”

It’s a rather straight answer, so if you were hoping to play WWE 2K23 on your Steam Deck upon release, then luck’s not on your side. While that’s unfortunate to hear, it’s not entirely surprising. After all, there’s a very good reason why Visual Concepts has stopped developing the game for the Nintendo Switch: it seems like the entire package just can’t fit and be run on a smaller, handheld, more portable device, or at least for now.