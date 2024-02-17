Logan Paul's high-flying acrobatics have finally paid off big time.

Logan Paul has really proven himself to be a bona fide star in WWE. His rising stock in the company has landed him a championship belt and became one of the superstars who had the least number of matches before earning their first strap of gold in the company. Even though Paul hasn't really wrestled a lot yet, all of his matches have been high-stakes and well-received by fans and critics alike. Like him or hate him, Logan Paul's ridiculously high WWE 2K24 rating is well-deserved.

Rounding out our first set is the current US Champion @LoganPaul! He’s filled to the brim with confidence, but will he be feeling so confident after finding out his @WWE @2K rating?! Keep your eyes on #UUDD socials as there will be even more @WWEgames ratings all next week! pic.twitter.com/9MsH2FYA5O — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 16, 2024

The Maverick has a 90 OVR Rating, making him one of the highest-rated superstars in the WWE 2K24 Roster. His rating went up by leaps and bounds, increasing by 6 points from his 84 OVR Rating back in WWE 2K23. Logan Paul debuted in WWE 2K22 as a DLC character with an OVR rating of 80, so his growth so far has been spectacular.

What's more impressive about Logan Paul is how fast his stock has gone up within the company. From just being a guest wrestler to becoming a full-time competitor, Logan has shown that he belongs in WWE, even having an impressive bout against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship, in spite of his falling short.

Logan would then beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship, his first championship gold in the company. Logan's rating is way beyond the championship's #1 contender, Kevin Owens, who only received an 86 OVR rating in the game.

Logan Paul's WWE 2K24 Ratings reveal wraps up today's round of reveals, although UpUpDownDown teased that there's more from where these reveals came from. Stay tuned for more of these updates in the coming days here at ClutchPoints Gaming.