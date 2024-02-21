Visual Concepts is precise in getting Carmelo Hayes' WWE 2K ratings, but are they accurate?

Carmelo Hayes is one of the hottest members of the NXT Roster, and it's great to see him grow. However, his second appearance in a WWE 2K game is already seeing his WWE 2K24 ratings dip, so what's in store for the young up-and-comer?

Carmelo Hayes' 81 WWE 2K24 OVR Rating is lower by a single point than his WWE 2K23 debut rating, which isn't so bad considering that he was a champion last year and is fresh from his breakup with Trick Williams this year.

With how many points other wrestlers have lost so far between their WWE 2K23 ratings to WWE 2K24, it feels like Melo's ratings didn't suffer as much as the others, like AJ Styles and The Miz. Still, we'd love to see Melo rise in the future, so he better win some gold now that he's gotten Trick off his back.

As for his former teammate, Trick Williams has become one of the biggest fan favorites in NXT. We haven't seen his WWE 2K24 ratings yet, but we'll surely report it once it comes out. Be sure to stick with us here in ClutchPoints Gaming to keep yourself updated on the latest WWE 2K24 news and updates.