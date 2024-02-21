The 8 months of getting sidelined by injury did little to Liv Morgan's popularity.

Liv Morgan is still one of the more popular babyfaces within WWE, and her new WWE 2K24 ratings are a sign of that.

The revenge tour has started, and @YaOnlyLivvOnce is planning on taking over the @WWE universe and @2k once again. Did @WWEgames do her justice? or will the revenge tour add another stop? pic.twitter.com/xyu3qo7Bg5 — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 21, 2024

Liv Morgan made her triumphant return at this year's Royal Rumble, and despite losing that one, she declares the start of her Revenge Tour, hinting at a strong push for the months to come.

To kick off that Revenge Tour, Visual Concepts gives her a lift with a respectable rating, albeit lower than her last outing. Liv Morgan got an 85 OVR rating for WWE 2K24, which is just one point off her WWE 2K23 rating. That's not so bad for someone who finished as first runner-up in two consecutive Royal Rumble matches.

Liv has definitely come a long way since her debut back in WWE 2K19, where she had a 71 OVR rating. The fact that she is now a former world champion, and how popular she's become to fans is what catapulted her to her current status, and we're confident that we'll still see her in the same spot by this time next year.

As for her Road to WrestleMania XL, Liv Morgan is one of the competitors of this weekend's Elimination Chamber match for a chance to challenge Rhea Ripley at the Show of Shows. However, she's not exactly the leading horse in this race. That's fine, because Liv is used to playing the underdog role in her matches, so we're sure to see her put up a good effort in the upcoming bout.

As for the rest of the competitors at the Elimination Chamber, we're still about to see the rest of the ratings of the lineup. Be sure to stick around here at ClutchPoints Gaming to catch the latest WWE 2K24 news and updates.