Visual Concepts recently launched update 1.05 for WWE 2K24, a significant addition to the game that's quickly become a fan favorite since its release. This latest update, now downloadable across various gaming platforms, introduces several enhancements and new features, enriching the player's experience in the virtual wrestling world.
WWE 2K24 Update 1.05 Highlights
Upon its release, WWE 2K24 received acclaim for its highly detailed graphics, which adeptly capture the spectacle of WWE events. The game features a large roster of wrestlers, including many of the sport's biggest stars, contributing to its popularity among wrestling fans.
#WWE2K24 Patch 1.05 is LIVE!
⭐️ Players can now choose which ring announcer to use in the match options
⭐️ The Zero MyRISE reward card is now a Persona card
⭐️ Added double title entrance support in MyGM
⭐️ Addressed reported concerns about cutscenes & MITB cash-ins in Universe pic.twitter.com/yyE63nHfaB
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) April 3, 2024
One of the key announcements made with the release of update 1.05 is Visual Concepts' plans for downloadable content (DLC), which includes the introduction of several new wrestlers to the game. Among these new additions is CM Punk, whose return to WWE at the previous year's Survivor Series was met with great enthusiasm. The inclusion of such high-profile wrestlers adds depth to the game's extensive lineup.
Update 1.05 enhances the MyGM mode with the ability for players to choose ring announcers and support double title entrances, adding layers of customization to the gameplay. The update also includes various stability improvements, addressing previous issues to offer a smoother gaming experience.
Technical Improvements And Exciting DLC Additions
Visual Concepts has taken steps to rectify glitches and rendering issues, such as the Money in the Bank cash-ins and shadow rendering in certain arenas like WrestleMania 31. These fixes reflect the developer's commitment to improving the game based on player feedback.
Additionally, the update introduces new paid DLC options, including the “Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack,” which features themed alternate outfits for iconic wrestlers like Charlotte Flair and Randy Savage. These options allow players to personalize their experience further and connect with the rich history of WWE.
The release of update 1.05 demonstrates Visual Concepts' ongoing effort to enhance WWE 2K24, combining player input with new features to create an unparalleled gaming experience. This update not only improves the game's current offerings but also sets the stage for future content, promising an exciting future for WWE 2K24 fans. With its mix of lifelike graphics, expansive content, and engaging gameplay features, WWE 2K24 is a standout title in the realm of sports entertainment gaming, and Update 1.05 is a pivotal step in its ongoing development.
WWE 2K24 Full List Of Patch 1.05 Notes
Building on the anticipation and excitement generated by the announcement of update 1.05, WWE 2K24 players can now explore a comprehensive list of new features and improvements designed to enhance their gaming experience. Below is the full rundown of what this pivotal update brings to the WWE 2K24 universe:
General
- Several stability improvements
Audio
- Added full CAS support for Samantha Irvin and Alicia Taylor.
- Match options will also now include the ability for users to select their Ring Announcer choice of Mike Rome, Samantha Irvin, or Alicia Taylor.
Cameras
- Addressed reported concerns where The Bear no Hug 2 Submission may cause cutscene not to trigger.
- Addressed reported concerns where camera may incorrectly follow referee online.
- Addressed reported concerns where tag at end of tag match may cause camera to lose correct target.
- Improvements to Super Finisher visual effects for timing and duration.
- Improved Ambulance Mode camera in Ramp View.
- Addressed reported concerns related to backstage level geometry occluding camera when on top of ambulance
- Camera Cuts in Gameplay>Presentation Options no longer controls Ringside Camera cuts.
- Added an option to enable/disable Ringside Cameras under Gameplay >Presentation OptionsRingside Camera Cuts.
- Added an option to enable/disable Super Finisher visual effects.
- Improved logic for targeting referee in Backstage Brawls.
- Disabled split screen with ramp view enabled.
CAA
- Added Toggle Venue Features option to turn on/off the lighting rigs, rafters, jumbotron, and venue pillars while editing the arena.
- Improved object placement valid location detection.
- Addressed reported concerns related to having 16 or more custom arenas.
- Addressed reported concerns and made adjustments to automatic cameras.
- Addressed reported concerns related to canceling placement of objects not returning them to their original position.
- Addressed reported concerns related to rope and turnbuckle customizations not applying to the intended part.
- Addressed reported concerns related to previous customizations getting removed when reverting the current customization.
CAS
- Addressed reported concerns related to custom superstars having their fighting style changed to striker when added to Universe.
WWE 2K24 Update1.05: MyGM
- Tuning for Extreme difficulties
- Buffed Extreme AI and Extreme game difficulty, providing an additional challenge for those who seek it.
- AI tuning updates
- AI is more competitive and is now better at collecting HOF trophies
- Special Guest referee matches can now increase existing rivalries between the special guest referee and match participants.
- Pre-show UI updates now display more detailed logistic information.
- Additional superstar email conversations and interactions.
- Updated WrestleMania arena to WrestleMania 39
- CAS stars have experience levels auto-set.
- Superstar cost ramp tuning.
- Text scaling and legibility for superstar email responses.
- Support for double title entrances.
- Power card tuning.
- Shake up tuning.
- Bug Fixes.
Graphics
- Addressed reported concerns related to shadows not displaying properly in the WrestleMania 31 daytime arena.
MyFACTION
- Faction Wars Armor Tuning
- Improved Multiplayer Stability
- Addressed reported concerns related to Multiplayer Leaderboards
- MyRise Zero reward card converted to a Persona card
WWE 2K24 Update 1.05: MyRise
- Converted Zero MyFACTION reward card to a Persona card so Zero can be used in all game modes
- Addressed reported concerns related to WarGames Games story in Undisputed not rewarding the DownUpDownUp WarGames version arena.
Universe
- Addressed reported concerns related to MITB cash-ins
- Addressed reported concerns related to MITB briefcase missing or being incorrect
- Addressed superstar assignment when editing gauntlet matches
- Addressed Cutscene issues
- Improved Match Card Consistency
- Addressed reported concerns related to Using Custom Arenas in Universe
- Adjusted AI cash-in sliders
- Addressed reported concerns related to generating championship matches
