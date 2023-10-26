Though she doesn't get much time on weekly AEW television, Athena has quietly turned in one of the most dominant years of any female performer in professional wrestling, holding the ROH Women's World Championship for 320 days and counting after unseating Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle in 2022.

Rapidly approaching a full calendar year as champion, Athena has successfully defended her title 16 times, defeating everyone from Willow Nightingale to Angelina Love, Marina Shafir, and Miyu Yamashita in a rare defense at Prestige wrestling in Pomona, California, and has even built a make-shift faction of Minions featuring Billie Starkz and interviewer Lexy Nair that has found success not only in the ring but in their pre-recorded vignettes too.

So, after establishing herself as one of the hardest-hitting champions in professional wrestling today, Athena wouldn't consider dusting off the old gear and making a return to WWE as Ember Moon, right, where she wrestled from 2015 to 2021? Maybe yes, maybe no, as in a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Athena noted that she hasn't ruled anything out for her future.

“I don't know. I'll never say never,” she said. “I'm enjoying my time with AEW and Ring Of Honor right now, but I'll never say never,” Athena said via Wrestling Inc.

“I miss the people there, I made like a really big group of friends there between the crew and the staff and some girls and guys in the locker room. Like, I miss them, at the end of the day it's all pro wrestling.”

Whoa, “never say never” is clearly not no, which will certainly get fans eager to see WWE build out their women's division even further after the signing of Jade Cargill very excited. But will it happen? That largely depends on how Tony Khan wants to book his ROH Champion, as there are plenty of interesting matches left for her to wrestle within the AEW Galaxy.

Athena wants to get more action on AEW amid Ring of Honor Title run.

Elsewhere in her appearance at the K&S WrestleFest signing, Athena was asked about her current run in Ring of Honor and what else she wants to accomplish as a member of AEW as a whole.

While Athena is happy to keep her title reign rolling, with her run already the most prolific in the belt's history by every single metric, she'd like to get some time on AEW television, too, as a belt collector run would look pretty darn cool on her resume.

“Right now, I'm focused on Ring of Honor and helping build that brand up. I do have more aspirations outside of Ring of Honor,” Athena said via Fightful. “I want to work for AEW more often, I want to be a main staple on AEW television, as I'm doing for Ring of Honor right now. I would love to do both at the same time. As far as my career goes, in the long term, I kind of go where the wind blows. Never say never as far as what comes in the future. What I'm focused on now is just building myself up because it's taken me quite a long time to get where I am currently. Hopefully, you can call me three belts Athena in AEW when the TBS Championship, AEW Women's Championship, and Ring of Honor Championship are all around my waist. That would be the highest aspiration right now, to hopefully main event an AEW pay-per-view. I'm going with the flow.”

Whoa, so who would Athena like to mix it up with on the AEW roster? Well, another fan asked that question, too, and Athena had a very interesting pair of answers.

“Right now, I'm the forever Ring of Honor Champion. It's my show, my title, my family with Lexi and Billie [Billie Starkz]. My next goal is to get some more gold around my waist, maybe make an appearance on AEW, seeing if I can get under the skin of some of the champions over there, and see if they'll issue that challenge. They're all cowards,” Athena noted via Fightful.

“I love Kris Statlander. I would love even more to kick her in the face. That would be beautiful. Hikaru Shida. I wrestled Shida a long time ago in SHIMMER, and I thoroughly enjoyed that match. I would love the opportunity to kick her in the face again. That would be beautiful.”

Alright, so the two performers Athena wants to wrestle are Statlander and Shida, aka the TBS Championship and the AEW Women's World Championship. Well, if adding two more titles to her war chest is at the top of Athena's wishlist, then those are the two women she needs to beat to get it done. Smart politicking.