When WWE announced that Shawn Michaels had booked a battle royal to decide on the first challenger for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship and that ex-24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was joining performers like Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade, fans debated who was going to become the new title contender.

Fortunately, HBK didn't take the easy way out, and instead of rewarding age, gave fans a beautiful ending by handing Hail her biggest win as a member of the NXT roster, using the knowledge gained from Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey to become the new number one contender.

Taking to social media to celebrate the win, Hail boldly declared her intentions for the future.

“As I said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter,” Hail wrote. “I WILL BE NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPION.”

Though her current Chase U mentor, Duke Hudson, didn't comment on the win, her old/injury/MIA former educator, Andre Chase did, celebrating the win of his namesake school's star pupil.

“Your riding high in April Shot down in May… But I know I'm going to change that tune. When we’re back on top, back on top in June,” Chase wrote. “Congratulations Thea Hail I always believed”

Even the Cavinder Twins, Hayley and Hanna, decided to get in on the action, running out from the back with the rest of the Chase U students section to lift Hail up on her shoulders, marking the first time the former University of Miami basketball players appeared on NXT television after signing with the promotion as NIL athletes. Are the Cavinders joining Chase U? Only time will tell, but it's safe to say they'll be team Thea when she takes the ring against Tiffany… unless WWE wants to do something very interesting.