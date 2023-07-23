When Zoey Stark was drafted onto RAW after an interesting tenure in NXT, fans wondered what the future could hold for the 29-year-old Utah native.

On one hand, Stark accomplished a lot in NXT, holding the now-defunct NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Io Shirai/IYO SKY for 112 days in 2021, but she never won the big one to reign atop the women's division and struggled to get over to the same degree as performers like Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez, Mandy Rose, and even the “Genius of the Skys” before her.

Fast forward just a few months into the future, and Stark might just be the most prominent new member of the main roster, as she's working alongside a current WWE Hall of Famer against a future Hall of Famer in Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, respectively, and per the proprietor of the Z-360 in an appearance on the Zaslow Show, the reception she's received has been better than she could have imagined.

It's great. It really is a dream come true,” Zoey Stark said via Fightful. “Never did I think I would get to work with Trish Stratus and get to have her as a mentor, but looking across the ring and seeing Becky Lynch, it's insane.”

Asked about how her connection with Stratus came together, Stark admitted she wasn't sure, as the duo had only talked once before in passing, but the pairing has been incredible since, as they've become one of the top acts in the women's division.

“I met her once, and it was one of those things where I was backstage and introducing myself to people,” Stark said. “She was super nice, and next thing I know, when I actually got the phone call to go to Saudi, I still didn't quite know what was going on, I just knew I was going to Saudi. Trish, on the plane, looked at me and was like, ‘Did you hear the news?' From there, she was super cool and so easy to talk to and learn from. On the flight there and the flight back, we went to the UK, we've been sitting and talking to each other. These are long flights, so we got to learn a lot about each other.”

Could the pairing of Stark and Stratus have been a dud? You bet; sometimes makeshift tag teams don't work out, and as Lynch has learned firsthand, sometimes you think you've found a partner only for that person to betray you when you least expect it. So far, Stratus hasn't betrayed Stark like she did to Lynch, and as a result, all appears to be right in both performers' worlds.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zoey Stark credits Trish Stratus for helping to inspire her love of wrestling.

Discussing her relationship with Trish Stratus a bit further, Zoey Stark was asked about her familiarity with the self-proclaimed GOAT before they started working together on RAW. As a lifelong wrestling fan, Stark was very familiar with Stratus' work growing up, to the point where her matches with Lita actually inspired her to get in the business a decade ago.

“I grew up watching wrestling, I was a lifelong fan, it was all I ever wanted to do,” Stark said. “To be able to sit and work with her, it was mind-blowing, to say the least. She has been super cool, and the fact that she will message me back and answer questions and help me out along this journey is insane. I am learning from one of the best to do it in the business. She was the main event (on RAW against Lita in 2004), that for me, as a female, showed me ‘girls can actually do this and be taken seriously.' If there's no Trish Stratus, there's no Becky Lynch. Becky's career has been as amazing as it has been because Trish Stratus was able to do what she did. I really have to thank Trish for my career because she helped me realize [she could be a wrestler].”

While Stratus certainly has a massive ego about her accomplishments, it's hard to argue that she doesn't deserve it, as she's been able to overcome an incredible set of obstacles placed in her way to become the first female performer to headline RAW, a WWE Hall of Famer before she turned 40, and the caliber of performer who could return after years away and get the best of Becky Lynch on multiple occasions despite her part-timer status. If Stark was looking for a mentor to hitch her wagon to in the WWE Universe, she landed on a pretty darn good one.