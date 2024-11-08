Despite the OG Bloodline's loss at Crown Jewel, WWE shared a video of Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso (the Usos) before their match.

The matchup between the OG and new Bloodlines opened the 2024 Crown Jewel event. Reigns made the first entrance for his team, coming out with Jimmy Uso by his side. Jey Uso would follow, coming down from the cheap seats of the stadium.

The new video, which was posted on WWE's YouTube, opens with the Usos at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. About four minutes in, it shows Reigns doing push ups before his entrance at 8:02 local time. That is just minutes before his music hit in the stadium.

It then cuts to Jimmy Uso, who is getting ready for his match. “What [do] they say? Stay ready, so you ain't gotta get ready?” he asks. “That's a lifestyle right there, dog, here we go!”

The Bloodline portion of the video ends with Reigns' entrance. It then cuts to Chelsea Green, who is in her full outfit for her match.

As WWE fans who watched Crown Jewel know, Reigns and the Usos lost to the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. After the match, Sami Zayn attempted to save his former friends. He accidentally kicked Reigns in the face when going for Sikoa.

Roman Reigns and the WWE's Bloodline

Since 2020, the Bloodline has dominated WWE. It all started when Reigns returned from hiatus and won the Universal Championship.

His first was with his cousin, Jey Uso. The storyline also involved Jey's brother, Jimmy, and culminated in them joining the Bloodline under Reigns' leadership.

Over time, the group evolved. They brought in the Usos brother, Sikoa, and Zayn at one point. Jey Uso eventually left the group, leading to him becoming a singles star.

But after Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, he went on an extended hiatus. In his absence, Sikoa formed his own Bloodline and kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group.

During their peak, the Bloodline ran WWE. Reigns had a record-breaking reign as Undisputed WWE Champion that lasted over 1,300 days.

The Usos similarly won both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, unifying them, and held them for a record-breaking 622-day reign. They held them until WrestleMania 39 when they lost them to the team of the newly-reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

At SummerSlam, Regins returned to cost Sikoa his match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He has since become entrenched in a feud with the new Bloodline.

Reigns teamed with Rhodes at the Bad Blood PLE to take on Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. They won that match, after which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned in shocking fashion.

Afterward, Reigns and Jimmy Uso had to recruit Jey to join them at Crown Jewel. Reluctantly, he agreed, and joined them at Crown Jewel.

Where the story goes from here remains unclear. Survivor Series: WarGames is coming on November 30, and the OG Bloodline could team once again to take on the new version of the group.