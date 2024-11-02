After securing a major win in the opening match of Crown Jewel, even if the ending result felt more like a loss thanks to the huge return of Sami Zayn to The Bloodline story, Solo Sikoa, and his new Bloodline had to sit through the rest of the show before they could hit the jets and fly back to the United States.

This, understandably, gave time for the Crown Jewel Post-Show crew to track the group down to see what happened after the show, with Cathy Kelley asking the quartet how it felt to secure the pin and the win over Roman Reigns and The Bloodline OGs. For Sikoa, the answer was simple: he felt darn good because he did everything he wanted to do.

“I feel happy because Roman got kicked in the face by his so-called family member, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn tried to trick me, tried to trick The Bloodline, but obviously, it didn’t work,” Solo Sikoa declared. “Another thing, why is it shocking? Why is it shocking that I beat Roman Reigns? I was supposed to beat Roman Reigns. I came out on top. I’m the real OTC. I’m the real Head of the Table. This is my Bloodline. This is my family. This is my show. Another thing, who is the real Tribal Chief?”

Did WWE book Reigns and company very well in defeat? Yes, even if he took the loss and a Helluva Kick to the face, no one believes the “OTC” is diminished in any way. With that being said, the record books will still show Sikoa secured the win and the pin on the man who originally held his “Tribal Chief” moniker. As a result, WWE will have to book something meaningful to end this feud for good, with a Bloodline-Bloodline match at Survivor Series now a borderline guarantee, considering the factions sit even at 4-4. Factor in the presence of Hikuleo, who is still signed to WWE even if he hasn't debuted yet, and there are still plenty of twists, turns, and Bloodline excitement left to play out before Reigns and Rhodes square up – presumably – at WrestleMania 41.