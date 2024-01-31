"The EST" wants to influence WWE.

When news broke that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were pulling double duty, working as two of the top stars in the WWE Universe while also filming their own reality television show, Love & WWE, few fans were particularly surprised.

As two of the most charismatic performers in the entire WWE Universe, fans have long assumed that any relationship-based show would feature the duo front and center, with news that they were going solo instead of as part of an ensemble production merely highlighting just how captivating their journey as a married couple of WWE Superstars must be.

And yet, when asked about her new show by Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour show, Belair admitted she wasn't as eager to allow cameras into her personal life as some might have expected. Still, she embraced the opportunity head-on, as it could serve as an entry point for the next generation of WWE Superstars just like Total Divas was for her.

“No. I was always the person, ‘I don't want to do reality TV. Me? I don't fit for reality TV, I don't do that. I would never never never.' Then I learned to never say never because they presented us with the opportunity and I will be honest and say, we both jumped at it. ‘Yeah, let's do it.' We saw it as an opportunity to show the WWE Universe not just who we are inside the ring but outside the ring, but more importantly, show people who might not be a WWE fan or know much about WWE, use this as an introduction for them to WWE. Show them what it means to be a WWE Superstar,” Bianca Belair told Ariel Helwani via Fightful.

“Show them how much is involved. Sometimes, people meet me and say, ‘You're a wrestler? You don't look like a wrestler.' What does that mean? Let's change this perception because there are so many different types of people in wrestling. Let's show them that wrestling is cool and dope. Show them how, as a married couple, we navigate this crazy, chaotic life. We filmed it on the road to WrestleMania, which is the busiest time of the year. The road to WrestleMania is the playoffs and WrestleMania is our Super Bowl. It's giving the insight to show what it takes to get to WrestleMania and the sacrifices, and how hectic it is. I was champion at the time, so I was crazy busy.

“It's really cool to show them what it's like to be in WWE. I think about Total Divas. I didn't really watch wrestling growing up. I remember my mom calling me and being like, ‘Have you seen Total Divas and what these women wrestlers are doing?' ‘What are they doing?' I'm seeing the amazing things they're doing and it got me more interested in it. I'm hoping our show does the same, and it's why we jumped at the opportunity for it.”

Say what you will about shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas, but they really did draw a ton of new eyes on WWE's product and made even bigger stars out of their cast members, to the point where Nikki Bella won the “Diva of the Year” despite not being featured in any major on-screen storylines in 2013. If Belair's show can have a similar impact, then who knows, maybe its popularity could influence hers and Ford's booking too?

Bianca Belair breaks down her potential opponents at WrestleMania.

Elsewhere on her Love & WWE promotional tour, Bianca Belair stopped by In The Kliq to talk about the new show and her in-ring future as the roster scrambles to secure a match at WrestleMania 40.

Asked who she would like to face off against at the biggest show of the year, Belair broke down both of the promotion's top champions and why she would be a plus opponent for either foe.

“IYO SKY, she's an amazing Champion but the title that IYO SKY is holding right now, she actually took from me and I was only able to hold that title for about 60 seconds before she cashed in on me. So I would love to get my revenge on her and get that title back and finally end this two-year-long feud that we've been going through,” Bianca Belair told In The Kliq via Fightful.

“On the other hand, you have Rhea Ripley, who is at the at the mountaintop right now. We both were on the cover of the 2K video game together. So it'd be really cool [if] we met at that mountaintop at the peak [of] WrestleMania. Then, she has Judgment Day. She has the guys in her group. Nobody has an answer for that. So if me and Rhea meet at WrestleMania and Judgment Day needs an answer to them, that's the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. So there's so many possibilities that you could put me with the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley and we can go after Judgment Day and take them down.”

Of all the opportunities Belair laid out, which are all technically still on the table since Bayley hasn't picked her opponent for WrestleMania just yet, the most interesting of them all is definitely a full-court press against Judgment Day, with “The EST” joining forces with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits to form the sort of super faction the likes of which would rival everything Ripley has accomplished on the Red Brand. If that's genuinely in the cards, WWE should pull the trigger on Belair winning the Elimination Chamber ASAP and never look back.