EXCLUSIVE: The Miz and Maryse gave Bianca Belair and Montez Ford advice ahead of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

When Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were approached for Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, they knew who to go to for advice: The Miz and Maryse.

The two are used to being on-camera for work. After all, they are featured on TV for hours on a weekly basis thanks to the WWE. But reality TV presented a whole new challenge.

“We're used to being in the ring and turning into big characters and big energies,” Belair told ClutchPoints at the Love & WWE junket. “And now, you have these cameras in your home when you're not being performative. It's just different.”

A big adjustment

For Belair, she found it hard to have “raw emotion” with cameras on her at all times. “It was the road to WrestleMania, which is the most busy and stressful time of the year, so just [having] those raw emotions getting captured on camera that we usually deal with behind the scenes, just trying to be vulnerable and know that the whole world [see it] and have an opinion on it, yeah, that was [the biggest challenge] for me,” Belair confessed.

And for her husband, Ford, he found it hard to lose his free time. The cameras were on all of the time, even in his game room.

The Miz's advice

But the two were smart and were aware of the WWE's history of reality series. From Total Divas to Miz & Mrs, there have been several examples of the company's reality series ventures. Belair and Ford approached both but were especially helped out by The Miz and his wife, Mayrse.

“We talked to a couple of the girls that did Total Divas,” Belair said.

But they found The Miz and Maryse more helpful thanks to similarities in their situations. They have been married for a decade and have two children together. Belair and Ford have been married for a half-decade. This made the advice from The Miz and Maryse hit that much more helpful.

“We talked to Miz and Maryse, especially with them being a married couple that has had a successful reality series and still have a successful, amazing marriage,” Belair revealed. “So we definitely wanted to talk to them cause, you know, [we're] a married couple, [we're] doing reality TV, but we have an amazing example to go to.

“They gave us a lot of tips and pointers [on] just being you and real. That's what people relate to, [so] don't try to be anything other than yourself. But there's not a wrong way of doing it. The whole point is to show people who you are inside and outside [of] the ring and bring more eyes to WWE of people who might not be wrestling fans, but showing them what it means to be a WWE superstar and what it takes and what it takes doing it [while] being husband and wife, too,” she continued.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

The road to WrestleMania is now underway ahead of the premiere of Love & WWE. Bianca Belair was just in the women's Royal Rumble match, coming in at the tenth spot and lasting over 45 minutes. Montez Ford came to the save of his faction's leader, Bobby Lashley.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will premiere on February 2 on Hulu.