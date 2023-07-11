Big E has been a member of the WWE Universe since all the way back in back in 2009, when he made his debut for FCW under the moniker Big E Langston in a six-man tag team match featuring the likes of Byron Saxton, David Otunga, Eric Alexander, Alberto Del Rio, and Leroy Morgan.

Over his 14 years in WWE, Big E has experienced plenty of ups, including his time as the WWE Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, and his run with the New Day, plenty of downs, like suffering a broken neck that he still isn't recovered from, and the tedium that falls somewhere in between, and yet through it all, the pancake-loving performer has found a way to remain positive and help keep the business of professional wrestling into perspective.

So naturally, when Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick asked if he had any advice for the next generation of professionals wrestlers who may be dealing with impostor syndrome as they attempt to enter the industry on After The Bell, Big E passed along some words of wisdom that feel relevant to anyone, not just developmental performers in the PC.

“I was definitely someone who dealt with impostor syndrome for a long time,” Big E said. “For people like that, I just say, like, just keep going, keep learning, keep progressing; just get out of your head. I think too many of us are in our own heads, and we’re worried too much about what people think about us and if we’re further along enough. That’s what I always encourage people too is don’t worry about being the next (John) Cena, the next Rock; do your own thing. Bring something fresh, bring something new to this industry; I never would have thought that what I brought to the industry would be wearing rainbow colors and a unicorn horn on my head, that was a route I didn’t anticipate, but we made it, man, we made it. We pushed through, and I’m really, I can look back, and I’m grateful for those experiences. I’m grateful for the bonds we made, and I look back so fondly on all of those things.”

After everything Big E has been through, it would be understandable if the 37-year-old former Iowa Hawkeye was disenchanted or even jaded with professional wrestling. The fact that he isn't, however, is inspiring all on its own.

Elsewhere in his appearance on After The Bell, Big E discussed how fans continue to complement his in-ring efforts, with his Hell in a Cell match with The Usos and Xavier Woods still considered a special match by many of the fans in the WWE Universe. For Big E, these words of encouragement are incredibly appreciated, and he hopes that the other members of the match appreciate it too.

“It’s still heartwarming for me to see people still bring up the Hell in a Cell match with The Usos because we still think that was so special and so much of that is (Xavier) Woods’ mind, it’s him — we all brought the best of ourselves to that, and he brought the best of himself to that,” Woods said via Post Wrestling. “But it’s also what he’s doing outside of the ring. This man has created jobs, he’s created a gaming channel that brought the locker room together, that got the boys and the girls paydays. We’ve had opportunities to go to incredible Comic-Cons to just do amazing things because of this and so he’s really — I don’t think we will really understand the impact that he’s had on the industry. Much of it might be behind closed doors, but he’s really helped people in so many ways. He’s a beautiful human being, a really giving person. So he’s just someone that I wanna give him his flowers at all times because he’s amazing.”

While you'll nary find a WWE fan who doesn't like Xavier Woods, it's true that he maybe doesn't get all of the respect he deserves, as he's the only member of New Day without a singles title and often gets overlooked as the “gamer nerd” of the group instead of a performer who has found success inside and out of The Fed. With his place in the WWE Hall of Fame all but secured thanks to the generational success of the New Day, with the group being one of the greatest trios in the promotion's history, maybe Big E is right, and fans should send a few more flowers Woods' way before he retires to pursue other ventures at some point in the future.