If there’s anyone in the WWE Universe who knows a thing or two about having fun, it’s Big E.

The emotional leader of the New Day, who has 11 different title reigns to his name as a member of WWE, Big E moonlights as the MC for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, where he hosts home games and just generally gets paid to bring the party to Ford Field whenever another team comes to town.

So naturally, when taking fans’ questions from the WWE Universe on a very special appearance on The Bump, a Twitter user wanted to know who – excluding the New Day – the pancake-loving powerhouse felt was the “most fun” team to work with on the main roster. Without missing a beat, Big E presented a name that may come as a bit of a surprise but is interesting all the same.

“I would say The Usos are definitely up there,” Big E said. “I think the world of those guys as talent. They’re just the funniest dudes to be around. Oh man, I’m not trying to ruin their image but they’re tremendous dudes and we see the business much the same, so I’d definitely say The Usos, and seeing their rise, seeing them get to where they’re at in the company and in the procession, because I remember picking up Jey to go to practice at FCW when he didn’t have a car. Like I remember when we were all broke, you know, so it’s so dope when the guys you came up with when you’re young and in your 20s, to see them grow and mature, and get to the point where they’re the top act in the business has been incredible, so shoutout The Usos.”

Whoa, are The Usos secretly cool outside of the ring? Is all of that yelling and intensity just for show, and the brothers Fatu are actually cool? For the sake of Kayfabe, let’s just pretend he said Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and keep the mystique alive.

Big E encourages WWE fans to seek help if they’re struggling mentally.

After filming a special PSA for WWE in conjunction with Seize The Awkward, Big E was asked about his mental health journey. Despite appearing to be one of the happier people around on the outside, E peeled back the curtain to inform fans that he’s been through some seriously dark periods in his life, but because he kept going, he was able to achieve accomplishments he couldn’t have even imagined when he was playing defensive tackle at Iowa.

“Mental health is something that is vitally important to me, and talking about it,” Big E said. “Because I remember for so long, in the midst of my struggle with depression, just feeling a sense of shame that if anyone knew I’d been in a psyche ward for a month in college, or if anyone knew that I was on medication. Antidepressants and antipsychotics, if anyone knew these things, I would just be dismissed as crazy, so I think for me, that sense of shame, that burden, it made it more difficult for me to get the help I needed, to be able to talk about it. So one of the reason why right now I’m so open to letting people know, especially for people who see me on TV where I am a genuinely happy person, I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel so much joy, I love getting to do what I do, but there were times in my life where I very much struggled.

“At 22 years old, I couldn’t even foresee being alive at 37. I couldn’t foresee all the incredible opportunities I have had in life, getting to be WWE Champion, all those things. I think man, if I had taken myself out of the game, if I had hurt myself or done something to myself, I would have missed out on so many of the blessings that life has granted me, and that’s one of the reasons that I tell people, you know, in the midst of your struggles, whether it’s depression, whether it’s anxiety, a lot of people, when you’re just told to hold on, oftentimes it can be difficult to understand that because your mind lies to you, sometimes you have this feeling like you have no self-worth, so I encourage people to get help, to lean on your friends, and know that you do have value, even if you don’t see it in yourself.”

Fortunately for fans and Big E himself, the man born Ettore Ewen did work through his issues, and 14 years into the future, he’s become one of the most undeniable performers in all of professional wrestling. Whether Big E wrestles for 10 more years or he never gets medically cleared to wrestle ever again, sharing that message is just as important as anything he ever did in the ring, as it could literally save a life.