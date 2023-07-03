By pinning Roman Reigns for the first time this decade – literally – at Money in the Bank, The Usos effectively secured the first major win in The Bloodline Civil War, an escalating conflict that came to a head at the O2 Arena in London.

Despite being offered the world, singles gold, his name in lights, and a spot as the Tribal Chief-in-waiting, Jey Uso stayed true to his twin brother and ultimately overcame the odds – not to mention two of the most dominant performers in the WWE Universe in Reigns and Solo Sikoa – to bring back something even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: a personal victory.

But why? Why did Jey stay true to Jimmy when he objected to him being the Tribal Chief-in-waiting? Fortunately, Ariel Helwani asked the brothers that very question at Money in the Bank for BT Sport, and they laid out a pretty definitive case for remaining true to their Day 1s.

“We’re twins. Off the bat, that’s the first thing you notice,” Jimmy said via Fightful. “You automatically associate twins with teammates. That’s just what we are. I remember coming in and remember hearing that tag teams aren’t look at as the top teir, the top act in WWE.”

“You always had different guys who got put together. They never had matching outfits. What tag team (wrestling) really was, Demolition, the Hardys, the real ones, we wanted to carry that,” Jey Uso said. “We always had that in our brain. Now, so many doors opened to where, if Jimmy wants to go singles, I support him. If I want to go, he’ll support me. We can always come back toegteher. We always have each other’s back.”

“We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If [Jey] is the one right now, let’s go—Vice versa,” Jimmy said. “What’s kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We’ve been so, ‘we’re going to be the best d*mn tag team in the world,’ which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best d*mn singles champion ever.”

Now granted, could the day eventually come where The Usos enter a Civil War of their own? Potentially so, as the brothers have long dreamed of a singles match between them – something that hasn't happened thus far in their 15-year professional career – at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

“We haven’t pitched it yet, but we’re constantly saying it to each other,” Jimmy said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room,” Jey said. “From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy.”

Would it be cool to see The Usos wrestle one another at a future WrestleMania, in the UK, Australia, or otherwise? Most definitely, but before that day can come, the brothers Fatu have to put down their uncle's reign of terror once and for all.

Jimmy Uso credit Jey Uso for inspiring him to grow as a performer.

Elsewhere in their conversation for BT Sport, Jimmy Uso was asked what it was like to see Jey working solo when he was out rehabbing a knee injury. While some brothers might feel jealous, Jimmy was happy to see his twin shine and knew he needed to “level up” his own game to match when he returned.

“It was more difficult than I thought it was going to be. Actually, sitting at home, getting injured, sitting still for the first time in my career, and watching my brother accelerate was something very new to me. To watch him develop as a singles character inspired me,” Jimmy said via Fightful. “We’re the Usos, but there is Jey, and there is Jimmy. We got to see Jey develop. Being home and watching it go down, I got goosebumps because of that. I remember sitting at home with the brace on and watching this unfold. To sit there on the other side of the world as a fan, at home and watching the television and seeing him, seeing Roman, during the time when the world shut down, and these brothers leveled up the game and has shown what they can be done. At the ThunderDome at the time, the whole business changed drastically. You went from feeling that live energy to zooming in and being direct and feeling these emotions, and these brothers brought it out of each other. To witness that and to add to it, this became a bigger thing. We’re having the most fun we’ve had in our careers. We’ve tapped into something different, something that revamped us. We leveled up. To come in off of injury and be added to what’s going on and make it the best thing in wrestling is an honor.”

If Jimmy's goal was to return better than ever, then it's hard to argue that he didn't hit that one out of the park, as The Usos went from a top tag team of their era to one of the most important tag teams in WWE history and have headlined Premium Live Event after Premium Live Event after Premium Live Eventn because of it.