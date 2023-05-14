A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Xavier Woods finds himself at a weird spot on the WWE card at the moment; when fully healthy, he’s a member of one of the most popular factions in the entire Fed, with merch sales, Booty O’s, and “New Day Rocks” chants that can turn any arena in the country into a ruckus party. And yet, with Big E and Kofi Kingston both out of action, Woods is just sort of… around, working matches from time to time and even earning a title shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship when they were both on SmackDown before the 2023 WWE Draft, but never garnering much in terms of storylines or a persistent push. So, with weekly TV far from a guarantee, Woods has taken to Twitter to get his message out, and this week, he’s decided to turn his attention to Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgement Day, who he feels stole a win from him in his RAW re-debut.

“This past Monday night on RAW, I had a match against Dominik Mysterio,” Woods said. “And as I had him laid out flat on the mat and I was flying through the air with my elbow primed and ready to go directly through his chest, Rhea Ripley decided to yank him out of the ring, causing me to crash and burn. And even after that, Dominik still realized that he had to pull the tights in order to beat Xavier Woods. But that means now Dominik Mysterio and I have a problem. It means Rhea Ripley and I now have a problem. And I am not a dumb man, I realize that once I begin to handle those problems, that’s the exact moment when Damian Priest becomes a problem; is the exact moment when Finn Balor becomes a problem.

“So it looks like Xavier Woods now has a problem with the most aggressive and violent people in all of WWE, The Judgement Day. But unfortunately for them, my entire career, people have been putting problems in front of me, and I have never once gone over them, I have never once gone around them, I have never once gone underneath them; each and every time I have gone straight through them. So Judgement Day, understand one thing: when this is all said and done, each and every single one of you will be lying unconscious at my feet, and in that exact moment, you will realize that it does not matter what you say about me, it does not matter what you think about me, it doesn’t even matter what you do to me; eventually, Xavier Woods wins.”

Whoa, does this mean Woods is actually going to work some sort of a legit program with The Judgement Day, even if it’s just as a set-up man for their next feud with Imperium, The Way, or even Indus Sher? Only time will tell, but eventually, New Day will return to full strength, and when that day comes, Woods will have one heck of a score to settle with Dominik, Balor, Priest, and maybe even Ripley, too, assuming The Judgement Day is all still working together when that day comes.

I've been solving problems my entire career. What's my newest one? Judgement Day….. pic.twitter.com/R1I3bRlNpL — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 13, 2023

Rhea Ripley hopes The Judgement Day stays together for a very long time.

Speaking of the longevity of The Judgement Day, Ripley was asked about the faction during her recent appearance with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat and let it be known that she hopes that the group can band together for a “very long time.”

“Yeah, I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time,” Ripley said via Fightful. “At the end of the day, yes we are the most random group of people, we have the Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian, but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there. Like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there, they were on the UK tour. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys’. So, I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see The Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable and I think we can accomplish that. At the end of the day, I wanna see my boys with championships while I hold mine.”

Could The Judgement Day eventually break up? Sure, factions break up in wrestling all of the time and will continue to do so for as long as wrestling exists. Still, at the moment, it feels far more likely that someone like JD McDonagh will join The Judgement Day than one or more of the members of the faction defects from it, as such an addition could be the sort of shot in an arm Solo Sikoa gave to The Bloodline before arguably the most important six month period of that group’s story,