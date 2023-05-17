A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Sitting down for a special piece of WWE promotional material in conjunction with Seize The Awkward, Big E let fans in on his mental health journey.

“I very much believe that health is wealth, so I stay in the gym on pretty much a daily basis,” Big E said. “And I think the same for my mind, I need to have that daily practice, and for me, it’s been meditation, Being on top of my mental health is important for me.

“Oftentimes with injuries as athletes, that’s kind of the thing that we don’t talk about enough is not only do you need to heal your body physically, but you also need to heal your mind. I had so much support, so much love, so many people checking on me on a daily basis. And that’s one thing that I really feel like has helped me so much in my life is having community. You have people around you who love you, who care about you, so just lean on them.”

Now, for fans out of the know, Big E has been going through a lot over the last year, suffering a broken neck on Smackdown in a match with Ridge Holland and failing to join the rest of New Day on RAW when they were drafted onto the Red Brand earlier in the month. Still, as Big E noted, it’s encouraging to know that he has a support system to help him get through it, as he wishes all of his fans would have the same.