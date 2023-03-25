A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WrestleMania 39 rapidly approaching, fans have one question on the tip of their tongues heading into April: why isn’t LA Knight booked for “The Showcase of the Immortals?”

On paper, Knight is an obvious choice for the show; he’s a top in the ring, a top talent on the mic, and literally billed from Los Angeles, where he’s been wrestling from since all the way back to his time in Championship Wrestling of Hollywood in the 2000s. Even if he doesn’t have a title and isn’t presently feuding with a title holder either, that doesn’t mean Paul “Triple H” Levesque can’t sneak him on the card and give the people what they want, right?

In the opinion of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, all Knight needs is a chance and he’ll be able to prove why Wade Barret calls him the “Megastar.”

“He’s not the guy who was picked to be the face of the company or anything like that,” Booker said via Ewrestlingnews. “This guy’s literally carving his own path. He’s gonna find a way on that card. He’s gonna find his way to the main event.

“He’s got flavor, he’s got charisma, he’s got showmanship. Only thing that guy needs is an opportunity. All that guy needs is to get the ball one time and once he gets the ball and if he scores, man the sky’s the limit for LA Knight.”

Fortunately for Booker, Knight isn’t sitting around just waiting for an opportunity to get the ball and take it to the house; he’s earning his way onto the card one win at a time, as he detailed to Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown.

“I’m sorry, you look really confused and I understand why you are,” Knight said. “Something about assists? Nah nah! Let me talk to ya, the only thing that got assisted out there was me assisting myself to a win over a Hall of Famer. Man’s about to go into the Hall of Fame next week and guess what? He had to lay down and count them lights while the referee was counting to three for the one, the only LA Knight.

“Now in one week, here comes WrestleMania. And guess what? Still, still, still people are out there thinking ‘you can’t have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight,’ right? YEAH, but here we are, still not presented with what I’m doing. Still not presented with WrestleMania getting its LA Knight moment. No worries, no worries in the world, because by hook or by crook WrestleMania will get that WrestleMania moment. Why? Because who’s moment is it? With everybody saying LA Knight, YEAH.”

Will Knight hook and/or crook his way onto the WrestleMania card? Well, considering Bobby Lashley very well may be looking for a new opponent heading into “The Showcase of the Immortals,” everything might be coming together for Knight to steal Bray Wyatt’s thunder once more.

Booker T dishes out even more praise for WWE’s next generation of Superstars.

Speaking further about WrestleMania weekend and the next generation of WWE Superstars, Booker shouted out who he feels are the two pillars of NXT: Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.

“Bron Breakker’s actually out there doing it,” Booker said to Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer. “But those guys, they have a chance. They have an opportunity to go out and deliver. Absolutely deliver in the biggest way. I mean, they’re going to have the crowd. They’re going to have the people there pushing for them. They’re going to have everybody in the back pulling for them to go out there and really shine like new money. I’m talking about put the rocket on them and send it straight to the moon. Those two guys, Carmelo and Bron Breakker, they are the pillars here in NXT. And to see those two mix it up one-on-one for the first time, it’s going to be awesome, man. So I hope they’re ready. Like I say, preparation is the only luck they’re ever going to have. … When you have a moment, it could be there; in the next moment, it could be gone just like that. So take advantage of it.”

Could Breakker and/or Hayes see their runs in NXT come to an end at Stand and Deliver, with one or both stars heading up to the main roster after prolific runs in developmental? Only time will tell, but after having NXT built around them, it’s interesting to see how either man will fare on either RAW or SmackDown moving forward.