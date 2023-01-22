LA Knight is a lot of things; he’s a professional wrestler for WWE, an aficionado of 90s pop culture, as his outfits and entrance music clearly showcase, and even the former owner of professional wrestling’s premier male modeling agency, even if he’s passed off controlling interest to his sister Maxxine.

Surely Knight is a certified Megastar, as Wade Barrett would call him back in NXT, and like every Megastar, it was only a matter of time before the man named Los Angeles got into the promotional game to make some extra money on the side, hawking product for a multi-national company. Fortunately, Knight’s spot in the first-ever Mtn Dew Pitch Black match at The Royal Rumble has allowed him to do just that, and needless to say, the pairing has fit like a glove.

“Fans missed you, right?” Knight asked in his latest advertisement. “I mean all of social media was abuzz hoping you would make your triumphant return and if I’m being honest, I was one of those fans. I actually got goosebumps just thinking about what brining you back would feel like. Now now I get my hands on you after all this time: Mtn Dew Pitch Black is back, baby! Yeah!”

“What, there’s no way you thought I was possibly excited for that cross-eyed half-whit Bray Wyatt, did ya? Nah nah! Don’t get lost in the sauce. I’m talking about Mtn Dew Pitch Black, back by popular demand for a limited time. And actually worthy of my time.”

Wow, a mid-ad fakeout to poke even more fun at Wyatt ahead of his match at The Royal Rumble. Now that is how you get the people talking, the fans engaged, and a few more cases of Mtn Dew Pitch Black sold before the big event. While it’s not publically known how much Pepsi Co. paid for this brilliant example of brand synergy, it’s safe to say they got their money’s worth and then some, as Knight has bought into his role wholeheartedly and is putting everyone but Wyatt over in the process.

Bray Wyatt isn’t afraid of a WWE superstar who plays with puppets.

Working only his third televised match on SmackDown – his fourth in total if you count Tribute to the Troops – one would think the penultimate SmackDown before The Royal Rumble would be all about LA Knight, but as things often go for the Megastar on SmackDown, Wyatt had to make his presence known and ruin it with the return of the Firefly Funhouse.

When asked about how this interaction affected Knight, everyone’s favorite former Million Dollar Champion – no offense, Ted Dibiase – on the SmackDown LowDown with Megan Morant, he shrugged it off as if it was nothing.

“You’re serious right now. You’re serious?” LA Knight asked Morant. How does that affect my preparation? Does that change anything? Oh what, a guy brings out a couple of puppets, oh that’s cool. Great, a grown man playing with puppets. Great! Good for him. I’ll tell you what, while he’s playing with puppets, he’s only got, eight days. And in eight days he finds out that everything that he’s built up is nothing. Why is that? Because there’s one man here who… he wanted to walk his way into my life. He wanted to walk his way into my path and now he’s gonna find out that that doesn’t end well. That doesn’t end well at all, because at The Royal Rumble Pitch Black match, he’ll get dropped on his head for his troubles. BFT all night, 1-2-3, and ain’t nobody talking about Bray Wyatt, they’re talking about one thing and only one thing; everybody’s saying LA Knight. Because whose game is it? You know, it’s LA Knight’s game. Yeah!”

Morant wished Knight good luck in his future showdown, but the Megastar even took umbrage with that assertion.

“Yeah, I don’t need luck, Knight concluded. Best of skill. Goodnight, everybody.”

Will LA Knight actually overcome Wyatt in the Mtn Dew Pitch Black match? It’s impossible to know; one-on-one, Wyatt’s The Fiend has the clear advantage over Knight no matter how many times the Megastar declares it otherwise, but the presence of Uncle Howdy is the ultimate equalizer, as it’s impossible to know which proverbial side he’ll be working for during the match and if he could ultimately cost Bray the bout in some weird case of intrafamily revenge. Fortunately, with a week left before the match is officially run, fans should prepare themselves for plenty more Mtn Dew-based WWE content before Knight ultimately does the job at The Rumble, as each piece of content is better than the last.