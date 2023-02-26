After schooling LA Knight both on the mic and in the ring on SmackDown, New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, decided to keep up the fun on the SmackDown Lowdown, telling Megan Morant, and hopefully, the man formerly known to the WWE Universe as Max Dupri, that no one deserves a WrestleMania moment.

“You gotta earn um,” Kofi said. “And here you are trying to tell us the lesson as if we didn’t cool you out there, I know you were watching us out there when we were talking to LA Knight, who thinks that just because you change your name to LA that you get to be on the show in LA at WrestleMania. It’s not that easy, I would have named myself WrestleMania a long time ago, I would have been on every show. I would have named myself Main Event, I would have been in the main event every single night. I would have named myself World Heavyweight Champion, and I would have been the World Heavyweight Champion, it wouldn’t have taken me 11 years to do that. Come on bruh.”

Woods joined in the fun too, noting that sometimes, it takes a very, very, very long time to get a title match in WWE.

“Deserve. Deserve, deserve,” Woods added. “That’s such an interesting word, especially to say on worldwide television in front of people for real. When you say deserve, Kofi Kingston was on the roster fighting for 11 years before he got a shot at the big one at WrestleMania. I have been on the main roster nine years, fighting to get a title shot of any kind at a singles title, I haven’t gotten one. Not one. But LA Knight says he deserves? He deserves to get a foot between his butt cheeks is what he deserves. ”

Will LA Knight have some sort of a WrestleMania moment? Maybe, maybe not, but Kingston’s right; just because your name’s LA doesn’t mean you get a match at WrestleMania 39.