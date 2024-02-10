Bret doesn't hold back.

In the wake of Seth Rollins becoming the second WWE Superstar to publically go on the record about the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, disavowing his actions and hoping that his victims get justice, Bret Hart added his name to the growing chorus of wrestling voices speaking out against the long-time booker.

Setting down for an interview with Slate, the WWE Hall of Famer currently signed with the promotion on a Legends contract unloaded on his former boss like his signature sharpshooter finisher, comparing the “Billion Dollar Promoter” to the likes of Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, and Jeffrey Epstein.

“I'm going to speak my truth. I'm not worried about Vince's feelings. He's never cared about mine. I don't have any problem with everybody kicking his head around the parking lot. I'm OK with the truth coming out. I don't think this is the only incident of this kind of predatory behavior. I think you'll find that it's everywhere (in WWE),” Bret Hart told Slate via WrestleTalk.

“It's like Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, or Jeffrey Epstein: Vince will be a joke. He'll be used for humor, and you'll shake your head at the shock value of some joke about, ‘What did Vince McMahon do?' He'll always be associated with this story, especially as it gets bigger and bigger and bigger. I always had a respect for him. Now it's tainted. I'm embarrassed that I thought so highly of him. I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy.”

Welp, if anyone was going to cut McMahon down to size, it was always going to be Hart, as he's never had a problem calling out someone he doesn't believe is in the business for the right reasons, as Bill Goldberg has been learning for what, 20 years now? Though he remains a WWE legend through and through regardless of the name of his current contract, from the Montreal Screw Job to the death of his brother Owen Hart and dozens of other mistakes and mishaps in between, Hart is not what you'd call a company guy, as he's experienced more ups and downs than most wrestlers could dream of and has come out it in one piece, with enough integrity to call balls and strikes as he sees them, even if WWE desperately wants this story to go away.

Bret Hart is a massive fan of Rhea Ripley.

On a lighter note, Bret Hart had an interview with Fox Sports Australia in the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber, where he touched on CM Punk, FTR, phony-looking wrestling moves, and even took a shot at Bill Goldberg, as if his go-to talking point would somehow be absent from any “Hitman” interview.

And yet, tucked inside all of that interesting activity, Hart found some time to give flowers to Australia's biggest export since Kangaroos and Ben Simmons, Rhea Ripley, the WWE Women's World Champion and leader of Judgment Day. While Ripley may not be a technical marvel, Hart loves her world all the same, as he believes she's a very effective modern wrestler, bringing his favorite term, realism, to the women's division.

“I really like her (Rhea Ripley) a lot,” Bret Hart told Fox Sports Australia. “I really like her poise, her staying in character and sort of living her — she seems like she’s adapted a character that’s fun to play, and she’s playing into that, full tilt. She’s putting that realism into it; that’s what I miss in a lot of wrestling today, just making it feel more real, and she makes it feel pretty real all the time.”

Measuring in at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, Ripley is a borderline prototype for what WWE is looking for in a main event-caliber female performer, as she can talk, work like a powerhouse against bigger foes, and match muscle with the biggest performers Paul “Triple H” Levesque can throw her way. Factor in her fantastic mic skills and her incredibly over angle with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day, and it's no wonder Hart is a fan of what “Mami” brings to the table, as she's unquestionably one of the top stars WWE has to offer, and her hype train just keeps adding cars due to her ever-growing popularity in the United States of America, Australia, and beyond.