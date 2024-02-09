Seth doubles down ⬇️

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, one of the biggest storylines to come from the notoriously buzzy radio row uber press conference belonged to… WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, becoming the second major active WWE Superstar to comment on the Vince McMahon allegations in a public way.

Talking to Maggie & Perloff of CBS Sports Radio, Rollins described the general “suck” of the situation before asserting that he wishes WWE would have done something in the moment of the “disgusting” situation.

“Day to day, for us, it doesn't. It doesn't. We're so far removed, as talent, from that stuff. It's awful, it's terrible. I hate it. It's a disgusting situation,” Seth Rollins told Maggie & Perloff via Fightful. “We're so far removed from it. When we get to work it's, ‘How do we make this show the best possible show we can? Who are we out there with? What's this promo going to be? What's this match going to be? How do we entertain the fans?' That's really what our job is. That stuff, that's personal stuff, that's business stuff, that's so far above what we're thinking, where are brains are at. We're not going to do anything that is going to impact that. It's an awful situation. We're focused on what we do day-to-day. It would just be like any other business structure. It's awful. You feel terrible. You wish you could have seen it or done something. At the end of the day, your job is your job and that's what we do, we show up and we try to give the people who pay for tickets the best possible show we can. That's our department.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets better, as Rollins decided to double down on his criticisms in a green carpet interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and let it be known that he isn't backing down from his perspective.

“It's a crap situation. I said it in that interview on radio row. It sucks. It's horrible. It's disgusting. I don't like hearing about it, reading about it, it's abhorrent,” Rollins told Fightful. “I hope, if the allegations are accurate, I hope anybody involved with it gets what's coming to them. It sucks. For me, it's very difficult because I didn't see that side of him. I didn't experience that. When you see stuff like that, it's jarring, and it's painful. It sucks all around. There is just no other way to say it. It sucks. It really sucks.”

Could Rollins have refused to answer SRS's question, or worse, have walked back his statement from radio row at the strong suggestion of WWE's front office? Yes, Rollins is the ultimate WWE company man, and if he was asked to tweak his stance, he probably would have at least strongly considered it. Fortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case, as Rollins decided to actually fortify his stance, making it even stronger in concert with the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. While the exact circumstances of the decision remain up in the air, Rollins' willingness to put his name on his criticism will be remembered by fans for a very long time.

Seth Rollins plans to stick around in WWE long-term.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Seth Rollins commented on his future with WWE, as he could theoretically hit free agency in the not-too-distant future.

While anything could happen in professional wrestling, Rollins doesn't want to leave WWE any time soon, as he considers the promotion his home.

“It's all there in writing. We're going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry,” Seth Rollins told Fightful. “I'd like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life. I love this place. I am sure that the powers that be feel the same way about me. Otherwise, we wouldn't be sitting here with this title on my shoulder. I'm sure the compensation will be fair and just.”

Signing a developmental show with WWE at 24, Rollins has been one of the true success stories of the promotion's developmental system, going from the first-ever NXT Champion to a World Champion many times over on the main roster. Factor in his marriage to “The Man” Becky Lynch, an incredible champion in her own right, and unless the entire family opts to take a one-way road trip to Jacksonville, the prospect of securing new contractual agreements feels like a foregone conclusion.