Has Okada won the Royal Rumble?

After being held out of the event last year, 2024 will mark Bronson Reed‘s first-ever appearance in the Royal Rumble, with a chance to instantly elevate himself into the World Championship picture with a massive performance on WWE's first Premium Live Event of the 2024 calendar year.

If he wins the match, Reed will be afforded something that has eluded him since joining WWE in 2019 and re-joining the promotion again in 2022, a shot at a World Championship, but to get there, he needs to outlast 29 other men, which may be easier said than done, considering the strength of the performers around him.

And yet, Reed has an idea that will not only guarantee himself a better shot at winning the event but, in doing so, give fans a show for the ages at Tropicana Field: a big guy alliance.

“This is my first Royal Rumble event, so I want to make a big splash, and it's going to be exciting times. I like my chances a lot. I feel like this year more than ever, there's probably going to be a lot of big guys in there,” Bronson Reed told Wrestling Inc via 411 Mania.” So I feel like it's not going to be like other years where everyone teams up on the big guys, throws them out. There's going to be too many of us. What I want to say right now, right here, is anyone over 300 pounds, let's make an alliance, toss everyone else out, and have the final four be all the big guys. I said this, I think being from RAW, a lot of people would think Seth Rollins, but I think he's on the injury list at the moment. He's probably going to be ready for WrestleMania, but I'm not one to take the easy road. I'd go for the big guy. I'd go for the Tribal Chief. Yeah, Roman Reigns. Why not? I'm the one Samoan in WWE that's not a part of his Bloodline, so I'm the one to take the belt.”

Would it be cool to see the likes of Bronson Reed, Gunther, Otis, and Ivar – assuming they are all in the match – work together to clear the field before they begin a sequence of big meaty men slapping meat, to paraphrase the great Big E? Totally. Unfortunately, even when short-term alliances occur in the Royal Rumble, they rarely go as intended, as even tag teams will flip their partners over the ropes with no regard for their feelings in order to take a shot at the promotion's top prizes. Considering Reed has a win over Kazuchika Okada in the G1, it's safe to say he has a pretty good grasp of this professional wrestling thing, so he'll be ready for that too.

Big E wants to run a Meaty Men Invitational for Bronson Reed and Co.

Will Bronson Reed's idea come to fruition at the Royal Rumble? Maybe yes, maybe no, but if it doesn't he may be in for one heck of a consolation prize, as, in an appearance on The Bump alongside his fellow New Day members, the aforementioned Big E delivered a strategy to capitalize on his very popular meaty turn of phrase in the form of a “Meaty Men Invitational” that could take place at WrestleMania 40.

“It's very cool, it's very cool for me. I didn't expect it to take off. Wasn't it from 2019? It's like five years later, and the fact that people are chanting ‘Meat' in matches, the fact that my timeline is regularly flooded with big meaty men quotes, it's amazing. Very silly, very nonsensical,” Big E told The Bump via Fightful.

“But actually I had a conversation with my man Woods, and he floated an idea that I think is fascinating. Some sort of a Meaty Men Invitational, I think to be held at WrestleMania. Imagine, just the largest, most bulbous, most girthy men on the roster, all gathering in one match to decide who is worthy of being the meatiest man on God's green earth. Imagine that. Imagine me showing up to their homes, ringing their doorbells like Ed McMahon back in the day, saying ‘Hello, dear sir, you've been selected to take part in an event, a historic event, one that will not be forgotten, and you will face other men with chests that extend, one of those extending chests, [laughs], you know what I mean? You will be in the ring with other men. Yes, the chest has to come out. You've been selected to be in the match, and you will have the opportunity to be in the first match ever to decide who is the meatiest man.' I think that's is a worthy match for WrestleMania.

“We got some powerhouses on the roster. You think about Omos, Ivar, Bronson Reed. [Matt Camp names Oba Femi.] Oba Femi, young king, killing it out here. So you got some men out here who are worthy. But if we get this thing rolling around, I might be on the lookout. You might be scouting, taking some notes. You might see me pop up in an arena here and there. But it's something that I'm really passionate about, seeing where the industry is going. Look, I have a lot of respect for the Ricochets of the world. But sometimes you need to highlight the men with the extended chests, the shelves. Can I read a book on it? That's what I want to know.”

At WrestleMania 39, WWE fielded a pair of eight-man tag team matches to help load up the card with as many wrestlers as possible. Could WrestleMania 40 feature a similar creative strategy from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, only with one of the matches loaded up with a ton – literally – of the promotion's biggest stars? If so, give Big E a chance to ham it up in the preceding weeks and really make a spectacle out of it.