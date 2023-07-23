After securing a win in an incredibly lopsided match against arguably the most talented female performer on the entire WWE roster, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair was riding high, even if she lost both of her eyelashes in the match thanks to a sneak attack by Asuka.

Discussing the match alongside Cathy Kelley, Flair noted that she feels as though she has all of the momentum heading into SummerSlam, as Asuka, Bianca Belair, and SKY – who will presumably be circling the ring like a shark with her Money in the Bank briefcase waiting for a chance to strike – aren't going to take away her perfect record any time soon.

“I think that no matter wins or lose, I always have momentum, and that's from all the experience and the opportunities I've had since I debuted on the main roster,” Charlotte Flair said. “The only thing that tonight proved is that Asuka's scared. She knows that the only way to get me down is from sneak attacks. This is what, like two weeks in a row now? IYO put up a good fight, she's lucky to have that briefcase, but I think Asuka should be thanking me for saving her from two attempted cash-ins where she almost lost. So it shouldn't have been a German tonight, it should have been a ‘Thank you, Charlotte, I still have my title because of you.' But she'll get her receipt when it's time for SummerSlam and my 5-0 streak. It's gonna be 6-0.”

Would it be cool to see Flair become a 15-time champion at SummerSlam? You bet, but Flair would be wise to remember that the Money in the Bank briefcase has a 100 percent cash-in success rate for women, and her next reign might only last a few minutes even if she does get the W.