When Cody Rhodes dropped the main event of WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns after three months of hardcore hyping up his title shot, it was a pretty big letdown for many of the 80,000 fans in attendance at SoFi Satium and the millions more watching the show from home, a friend’s house, or the bar down the street.

Did Rhodes get robbed? Maybe yes, maybe no, depending on who you asked, but hey, at least he’d be able to address the WWE Universe, throw his hat in the ring with Reigns once more, and maybe, just maybe, get a second shot at the strap at some point down the line, maybe at Summer Slam, maybe at Survivor Series.

… except, Rhodes didn’t get to throw his hat in the ring with Reigns, as, after challenging to a tag team match that was also set to feature Solo Sikoa and Brock Lesnar, “The Beast Incarnate” absolutely decimated his would-be partner and left fans wondering what the future holds for “The American Nightmare.”

Fortunately, Rhodes finally broke his silence, at least on Instagram, to shout out some friends and announce a big statement forthcoming on the next edition of RAW.

“A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost,” Rhodes wrote. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and, furthermore, Monday night. I would like to thank Brandi Rhodes, WWE, the City of Los Angeles, Matt Rolf, Brad Kolowich Jr., Sandra Gray, Jeff Cervero, HHH, The McMahon Family, Bruce, Conrad, Kevin Dunn, Ryan W, Ryan C, Mustache Chad, Brian James, Ed K, John Cone, John Cena, and Make-a-Wish America for allowing me the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, and many more names I may be forgetting…in addition Nick Khan for taking care of my family through the festivities. Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.”

“Speak about my future in WWE” you say? Oh snap, did Rhodes sign a one-year contract with WWE, and the attack from Lesnar was a way to bury him on the way out of the door Matt Hardy-style? Or will some legend come out a beg Rhodes to continue to try, making him an even more sympathetic babyface? Needless to say, Monday Night RAW is going to be must-watch television this week, folks.

Cody Rhodes on Instagram: “This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/SYoUXYrZyZ — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2023

WWE legend Kurt Angle believes that Cody Rhodes was robbed at WrestleMania.

Discussing the main event of WrestleMania 39 on his podcast, Kurt Angle joined the ever-growing chorus of voices who believe that Roman Reigns should have done the j-o-b for Cody Rhodes at “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

“I’m not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man he deserves to be,” Angle said via Fightful. “We’re in a time now where if you’re a champion for three years, that’s a little long. It’s just too long. Because we’re not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren’t on TV every week. So fans had to come to see you at the arenas, and you’d only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years. Now Roman Reigns has gone on; it looks like he’s gonna have to hold the title for another few years. The thing is, he’s on TV every week, sometimes twice a week, and then you know, a pay-per-view every month. It’s just a lot. I don’t believe the ratings are gonna go down, but I do believe some people are going to lose interest because they’re not making other wrestlers. You know, Roman has an opportunity to make a wrestler, he could have made Cody into a megastar, which Cody is already a star, but he would have been a mega-star if he won at WrestleMania. That’s just my opinion.”

Is Angle right? Did WWE miss a golden opportunity to make Rhodes into a legit megastar with a massive babyface victory in front of 80,000 fans and millions of fans watching from home? Yes, a win over Reigns would have 100 percent made Rhodes into not only WWE’s new top guy, but the sort of cross-over star who could parlay that win into all sorts of media appearances from The Kids Choice Awards, to his own Rhodes to the Top-style reality show. Alas, maybe Rhodes will provide more insight into the decision on Monday.