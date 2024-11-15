While it has been years since Wade Barrett laced up the boots in WWE, the retired superstar could make an in-ring return. If he does, it does not sound like a long-term return.

It is being reported that Barrett could return for a match against Drew McIntyre, per WrestleVotes Radio. However, do not expect a full-time return for Barrett, who is the color commentator of Monday Night RAW.

They noted that Barrett coming out of retirement would be a short-term storyline. It is possible that they are due for a one-off match before the former King of the Ring winner returns to the commentators' desk.

Is Wade Barrett making an in-ring return to WWE?

The latest report comes months after Barrett started teasing an in-ring return. On the September 16, 2024, episode of RAW, he took his first bump in years.

During a match between Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan was speared by Rhea Ripley. The move sent Morgan into Barrett, who was knocked over. After it happened, Barrett noted it was his first bump in eight and a half years.

The most logical opponent for Barrett, should he return, is Drew McIntyre. They are good friends, but the cracks started forming during McIntyre's feud with CM Punk.

Once McIntyre returns to WWE, he will likely be enraged after losing his feud with Punk. Perhaps he will try to take his anger out on Barrett.

His WWE career

Barrett made his WWE debut in 2010, winning the first season of NXT. He would later join the main roster and lead the Nexus faction.

They started a feud with John Cena, who was at the peak of his powers in WWE. Cena eventually defeated themin a seven-on-seven elimination tag team match at SummerSlam.

The following year, Barrett formed the Corre, a new faction with former Nexus stablemates Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater. Ezekiel Jackson also joined them.

Eventually, they disbanded, and the members went on solo careers. Barrett went on to become an Intercontinental Champion before losing it to The Miz at Payback in 2013.

He later became “Bad News” Barrett and later won the King of the Ring tournament in 2015. Around this time, he also joined the League of Nations with Sheamus, Rusev, and Alberto Del Rio.

Barrett eventually left WWE in 2015 before going to the independent circuit and making non-wrestling appearances. He would return to WWE in 2020 as a commentator.

After serving as a commentator of NXT, he later moved to SmackDown and was paired with Michael Cole. Barrett has since moved back and forth between the blue and red brands. Currently, he is the RAW color commentator with Joe Tessitore.