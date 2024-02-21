Is Tama Tonga joining the Good Brothers in NXT?

After getting into a heated argument over who would challenge Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin next for the NXT Tag Team Championships, Chase U and the duo of Axium and Nathan Frazier were afforded a solution by the youngest GM in WWE, Ava: duke it out on NXT to become the new number one contender.

On paper, this is a pretty straightforward solution, right? But what happens when, after Andre Chase secured the pin, he was blown up by the returning Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who went on to beat the four men to a pulp before exiting the Performance Center into the bustling nightlife of Orlando, Florida?

Needless to say, it looks like NXT has a new tag team that has put the entire division on blast, but why, you may wonder, are they there? Is it simply to recapture WWE gold for the first time since 2019? Or maybe they want to blow off some steam after AJ Styles has seemingly broken up The OC?

Maybe it's to accommodate a debuting Tama Tonga, one-half of the OG Gurillias of Destiny, and founding member of the Bullet Club?

Think about it: NXT has been running promos for a mystery performer that features lines from Japanese poems. While Tonga isn't Japanese, he is the nephew and adoptive son of WWE/New Japan Pro Wrestling legend King Haku, who also worked in WWE under the moniker King Tonga in the mid-1980s. Calling NJPW his home promotion since 2010, eventually alongside his brother Tonga Loa, who worked in WWE for a time as Camacho, Tonga has held three different titles over 15 total reigns over his run in NJPW, with additional title reigns in Ring of Honor, CMLL, and GCW sprinkled atop his over a decade with the “King of Sports.”

Could he be the man that WWE is hinting at? And if so, why pair him up with the Good Brothers, who are still technically members of Bullet Club, according to Jay White, as they literally took part in kicking GOD out of the group back in 2022 at Impact No Surrender? Granted, it wouldn't be the first time WWE conveniently forgot about someone being kicked out of Bullet Club only to continue the storyline in WWE, as AJ Styles was kicked out of the group by Kenny Omega when he took over control – with Karl Anderson and Doc/Luke Gallows siding with “The Cleaner” – and yet they reconnected with little ill will between the two sides on RAW.

Is Tonga heading to WWE, maybe after his final match in New Japan featuring the OG Gurillas of Destany versus their new iteration, El-Phantasmo and Hikuleo? Only time will tell, but with his final match scheduled for February 24th in Sapporo, who knows, maybe a debut in NXT could be mere days away.

The Good Brothers open up about their surprise return to NXT.

So, after taking care of business against Chase U and company on NXT, what did the Good Brothers have to say for themselves? Well, women-on-the-street interviewer Kelly Kincaid decided to ask them just that as they were leaving the PC, and their answer was, shall we say, interesting.

“Yeah, sweet Kelly, listen, the boys are back in NXT, and basically, we're going to stay as long as we want; tell 'em, Big LG,” Karl Anderson asked.

“Oh I'm absolutely thrilled about it Kelly,” Luke Gallows responded. “I don't know if Chase U is thrilled about it but I was always a terrible student so.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, me too, though I did enjoy the calendar they put out,” Anderson added. “Hey Big LG, when it comes to the NXT Tag Team Championships, we're gonna separate me – that's us – from the boys.”

“That's right, that's exactly right, you know Baron Corbin, I didn't realize you came to NXT to become the world's largest comedian,” Anderson declared. “And Bron Breakker, maybe the Good Brothers can be something for you that ‘Big Papa Pump' and the ‘Dog-Faced Gremlin' never could: a couple of heroes. But before we do that, Kelly, we have to crush their dreams. And we're gonna win those tag team titles with the same old recipe, it's a Magic Killer, a 1-2-3, and a just too sweet.”

Exchanging the signature hang gesture of thre Bullet Club, Anderson sent off one final message before they went their way.

“Hey Kell Kell,” Anderson said, “if you need us, we'll be over there brothering.”

Oh snap, brothering? Tama Tonga is a brother; NXT Bullet Club is confirmed!

… yeah, unless there's some seriously deep GOD lore that the Brothers were incredibly sly in sneaking into their segment, it's safe to say this promo was more about talking trash than anything else, which is still valuable even if it lacks that internet sleuth excitement.