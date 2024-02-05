Big praise for Breakker ⬇️

After steamrolling through the competition as a make-shift tag team on NXT television, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, collectively known as the Wolf Dogs, etched their names in the annals of WWE history alongside the likes of AOP, The Undisputed Era, and The Creed Brothers by besting Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes to become the 2024 winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at Vengeance Day.

Opening the show with a massive performance that was equal part impressive as it was compelling, Breakker bested his long-time NXT rivals for what might possibly be the final match in their shared time together in developmental, earning a guaranteed Tag Team Championship shot in the midst of being courted by both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on SmackDown and RAW respectively.

Stopping by the backstage area to discuss their win in an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Corbin put over Breakker in a huge way, celebrating his ability to rip their foes in half in a match that held extra importance in his professional wrestling career due to his own time in developmental almost a decade ago.

“I mean, I feel good. Are you okay? Look at this, this man is a wrecking ball, freight train, running people over, putting them down,” Baron Corbin explained in a WWE Digital Exclusive via Fightful. “Now listen, months ago, when I asked him to be my partner, I was in a little rough spot. I needed a partner. I needed a partner I knew could just cause mayhem and be absolute destruction out there. That’s what he is. Nothing can stop this man. He cut Melo in half tonight. We got our hands raised. We’re the Dusty Cup Champions. Listen, last night, we went out boot-shopping. We bought thousand-dollar boots because my man ‘The Dream,' who has sat with me and given me hours and hours and hours of knowledge, his boots are sitting on this. This trophy means more to me than you could ever know because ‘The Dream' was an idol to people like us. I got to work with him every day. We bought boots in his honor. Now, we have the most important boots in the world on a trophy with our names on it, and it’s going to my house right inside the whiskey closet. It’s a beautiful, big whiskey closet.”

Initially, Corbin wasn't too stoked about working with Breakker in the Dusty Classic, wanting to operate alone like his former gimmick, but the duo meshed almost immediately and were able to beat up on Gallus, Axiom/Nathan Frazer, and ultimately, the Trick Melo Gang in their final match together as a team… at least for now. If his return to NXT was all about reinventing himself, then Corbin couldn't have asked for a better partner in that pursuit than Breakker.

Shawn Michaels wants to keep seeing Bron Breakker in NXT.

In the lead-up to Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels was asked about the Wolf Dogs tag team of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in an interview on Battleground, and let it be known that while they were great opponents, they've come together to become one of NXT's most dynamic tag team.

“They are two very opposites on one hand, but they do have some commonality there,” Shawn Michaels said via EWrestling News. “Aside from being incredibly impressive and very talented, I think everybody is kind of blown away by the dynamic of their personalities with one another and the way work off of each other. It’s one of those things, every now and then you run across people that you just have a natural chemistry with and you don’t know it.”

Asked about the elephant in the room, Breakker's comments on calling the main roster his “home” after a masterful showing at the 2024 Royal Rumble, HBK let it be known to anyone who was listening that he's not going to simply wave Mr. “Badder Than Evil” farewell on his way to RAW or SmackDown, as he wants nothing more than to keep booking the second-generation Steiner moving forward.

“He may feel like that's his home, but he still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not,” HBK noted via Fightful. “Our job is to lose talent. He's one that, I'm going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another. He's an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I'm concerned, he's young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I'm not letting him go that easy.”

You know, if HBK's goal is to keep Breakker around in NXT then putting him over at Vengeance Day and guaranteeing he'll have at least one more match in NXT against the Tony D'Angelo Family is a pretty good way to do that, especially if he puts him over again in that match and gives the Wolf Dogs the rub and a run with the titles. If that happens, who knows, maybe Breakker will be working two shows on a weekly basis moving forward to accommodate his in-ring success.