After getting into it with Seth Rollins in a promo battle for the ages that all but locked in the dramatic stakes of his Crown Jewel match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Drew McIntyre took to the backstage area on Monday Night RAW to attend to another matter regarding a man very familiar with holding championship gold, Sami Zayn.

Though McIntyre had no issues with Zayn opening up the show, as he did lose his long-time friend and championship-winning tag team partner, Kevin Owens, to SmackDown by decree of the Blue Brand's new GM, Nick Aldis, he did take issues with the segment shortly thereafter, when he affirmed his friendship with Jey Uso. In McIntyre's opinion, The Bloodline are enemies, and anyone who feels otherwise isn't a friend of his.

“Sami, I need to talk to you, bud. I know things got a little tense between Jey and I last week, but I respect the fact that you stepped between us and defused that situation. And I've actually been meaning to talk to you for a while because since you left The Bloodline, I was a bit apprehensive about you, a lot of the boys in the back were apprehensive about you, but you worked hard, you really proved yourself, and you've really stepped up as a leader around here,” Drew McIntyre told Sami Zayn.

“I literally felt that way and wanted to talk to you until I saw what I saw earlier; you instantly forgave Jey. That guy has literally don't the exact opposite of what you've done. The “Right Hand Man of The Bloodline” came over here and just instantly expected forgiveness, expected trust from everybody; you gave it to him.”

Shocked by his stance, Zayn fired back, expressing his feelings on the matter.

“Drew, I don't think we see eye-to-eye on this subject, and look, I don't want to get in the middle of whatever you've for going on with Seth, but one thing that he said that he might be right about is that you've got to put this Bloodline stuff behind you, man,” Zayn responded.

“Hey look, true me; nobody knows better about how hard it is to put The Bloodline in your rearview, but Jey's done everything he can to just make everybody believe him. He's done everything he possibly can, and right now, you're the only one who doesn't buy it. But hey, look, I don't know what to tell you, I'm just saying, from one person to another, putting The Bloodline behind you can be hard, I understand, I can relate.”

“You can relate?” McIntyre asked. “It seems like a lot of people can relate to Drew McIntyre tonight. So I mean no offense and no disrespect, but you can't relate because you've never been a World Champion. You don't know what kind of pressure that brings and the way you're going, man, the happy-go-lucky attitude just trusting everybody, just changing your allegiances like the wind: You'll never be a World Champion acting like that.”

Clearly challenged not just as a friend but as a pro wrestler, Zayn fired back, telling McIntyre if he's looking for a fight, he found the right person.

“Okay, well Drew,” Zayn said. “I'll tell you what: If there's any doubt in your mind what level I'm at, you can find out for yourself in the middle of that ring, one-on-one next week.”

Could this be setting up a future feud when McIntyre becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel? Or could it instead test the friendship of Zayn and Uso? Fans will have to wait to tune in to find out.

Drew McIntyre will never get over his hatred for the Judgment Day.

After not one but two dense segments talking about his feelings, Jackie Redmond decided to take a page from her past and go for the hat trick on RAW TALK, asking Drew McIntyre about his feelings on The Bloodline.

While McIntyre remained professional, it's clear he was pretty much done with that line of questioning.

“Are you going to pile on as well? ‘Drew should just get over The Bloodline?' I mean, I seems to feel like everyone has forgotten that The Bloodline isn't a thing of the past; they actively still have the Undisputed Title. It's been over three and a half years going on now, and ‘It's fine.' Just move over to RAW and forgive and forget. I'm not going to forget. They took away the biggest moment of my entire life. I had the perfect moment to win the World Title in front of fans after everything that happened during the pandemic,” McIntyre told Redmond.

“What happened? The Bloodline happened. Family was there, Dad in the front row, Wife in the front row, family cheering me on, yup; I took out every member of The Bloodline, but then Solo appeared because they keep multiplying and multiplying and multiplying, and I move over to RAW and forgive and forget just like everybody else around here. Just put on those sunglasses like, remember Roddie Piper in They Live? Well, I feel like I'm the only one wearing those now, actually, because I'm the only one seeing the freakin' truth. I'll tell you how I'll get over this; there's only one way Drew McIntyre is gonna get over this whole Bloodline thing: When I beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Simple, eh?”

What does the future hold between McIntyre and The Bloodline? Only time will tell, but despite having nothing to do with the faction for months now, it's clear his grudge isn't getting any less intense any time soon.