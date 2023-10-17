When new SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced Kevin Owens as the newest member of the Blue Brand following Jey Uso's trade to RAW back in September, it left the WWE Universe wondering what was next for Sami Zayn, his long-time friend and current tag team partner.

Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as Zayn was afforded a chance to open up the season premiere of RAW all on his own and let it be known that he is eager to prove himself as a singles star on Monday nights, even if it will sting to do so without his best friend.

“Welcome to the season premiere of Monday Night RAW! Gotta be honest with you guys, it feels a little weird coming out here by myself. As most of you know by now, my tag team partner, my brother, Kevin Owens, has been moved to SmackDown. Just gonna be honest with you guys here, I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions going on right now. I’m obviously very, very sad that our partnership has come to an end this way. But I’m also, I’m excited. I’m excited for him, because I know Kevin Owens is gonna do huge, huge things on SmackDown. And if I’m being honest, I’m excited for me, too, because I get to do something I haven’t done in a while, which is stand on my own two feet and show the world what I have known inside of me for years and years, and that is that Sami Zayn is a World Heavyweight Champion-level Superstar!” Sami Zayn announced the RAW crowd as the audience cheered him on.

“Well thank you for that, that’s got me feeling pretty good. But I also have to address the elephant in the room, which is the reason that Kevin Owens is no longer on Monday Night RAW is because of the arrival of Jey Uso. Now hang on a second, okay? No one was happier than I was that Jey Uso came to Monday Night RAW, but even I have to admit that I’m struggling a little bit with that right now, okay? I’m also struggling with the fact that after it took us our entire lives to reach the highest of highs, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn winning the Tag Team Championship, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn main eventing WrestleMania, after all that work to get there, our entire Tag Team Championship reign was tainted by the fact that for week in and week out for six months, we had to deal with the Judgment Day. And now tonight, the Judgment Day are the ones getting the tag team opportunity. So yeah, I got a lot of mixed emotions, okay? And I’ll be honest with you, I have no idea what’s next for Sami Zayn, but here’s the one thing I do know, okay, the last year of my career has been by far the best year of my career, and the reason that I reached the highs that I did is because of each and every single one of you. The reason that I am able to come out he…”

Unfortunately for the fans in Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, they didn't get to hear why Zayn was out there, as the Judgment Day came out to threaten the “Underdog from the Underground,” and he was ultimately saved by Jey Uso, the man who effectively punched KO's ticket to SmackDown. While Zayn clearly appreciated the help, he ultimately dropped the chair and left the ring on his own, hinting that maybe things aren't as cool in SZ Land as fans are used to.

Sami Zayn reveals his internal conflict to Kevin Owens.

After catching up with Sami Zayn backstage, Jey Uso asked the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion if he was okay, to which the Solo Uso was met with a very interesting answer from his friend.

“Look man, I want us to be good, I really do, and I wanna just be happy for you and nothing else. And look, I really appreciate you having my back out there, but man, you came out there, you handed me that chair, I'm looking right at you, and all I can keep thinking is, it shouldn't be you,” Zayn told Uso. “It shouldn't be you out there having my back, it should be Kevin. But Kevin's not here anymore, and that's because of you. And now, hey, everything's going good for you, it is, it's great, and I'm happy for you, and I wanna be just happy for you, but you've got everything going for you now, you've got Cody Rhodes, and that's going great, and you've got the Tag Team Championship, and that's great, and you've got your friend, and you've got your championships, and I've got neither of those anymore, and it's because of you.”

“Hey man, I ain't know you felt like that, cause you've still got me,” Uso responded. “But it is what it is then, Uce.”

After watching Uso walk away, Zayn punched a ladder in frustration but ultimately chased his friend down.

“Jey wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, man, forget that, forget what I said, I'm sorry. I'm sorry, it's been a tough week for me, man. It's been… I'm happy for you; you deserve everything that you've got and I'm sorry. We good?”

“Yeet!” Uso declared. “Come on man!”

Welp, there, you go, folks; Zayn is remaining a babyface, as is Uso, and all is right between the two friends… at least for now. While a singles match between the duo could be money, at this point, we are still very early in this storyline and will have to see how Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Adam Pearce, and the rest of the RAW braintrust plays this out.