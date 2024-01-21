Drew opens up ⬇️

Drew McIntyre has been a member of the WWE Universe during this current run for almost seven years, returning at the 2017 NXT Takeover: Orlando and remaining a member of the promotion ever since.

Freed from the “Chosen One” moniker that made him into a maligned persona during his first run with the company, McIntyre gradually developed into a star as he rose up the card, winning the Royal Rumble in 2020 and becoming the WWE Champion twice over during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to cruelly never get to share in his success with the fans due to being confined to ThunderDome during his reign.

Now tasked with filling a new role, an increasingly jaded former champion who can't seem to get back on top no matter how much he tries, you'd think McIntyre would long for the days when he was on top, right? Maybe he does, but in an interview with ReviewSTL, McIntyre was very happy with his own efforts too, as he feels as though he's producing incredible work as a member of the RAW roster.

“100%. I always kind of compete with myself. I don’t really compete with anyone else on the roster. It’s just, I’ll never be number one because I’m always competing with myself,” Drew McIntyre told ReviewsSTL via 411 Mania. “Looking across the board, WWE in general, but specifically on RAW, everybody is upping their game. Be it on the microphone, be it from a character perspective. Be it from the in-ring game. It’s awesome to see because it’s a three-hour show, and it’s not easy to sit down and watch a three-hour wrestling show. It’s like watching a three-hour film, no matter how good it is, a Martin Scorcese number. ‘Wow, that was really good, but it was long.’ These days, we have so many different characters, unique storytelling going on. For me, personally, this is the most compelling character-wise I’ve felt in a very long time because of the different approach we’re taking telling stories, which is to make it as real as possible because if it’s real to the Superstar, they’re feeling it and the audience will be with them.”

Is McIntyre really doing the best work of his career right now? Well, that depends on how you feel about his current character, as it's a noticeable departure from his sword-wielding, concurring babyface gimmick that fans really got behind and wanted to see succeed in 2020. If you like drama, then sure, McIntyre's current gimmick is aces, but for those who want to cheer him on as he concedes another challenge placed in his way, then even if he reaches his ultimate goal, there will be fans who will be disappointed by anything his current gimmick lands him unless it results in a turn back to the light side.

Bully Ray isn't sold on Drew McIntyre's current creative direction.

While Drew McIntyre may be sold on his current run in WWE, with his current creative direction among the favorites of his career, one wrestling personality who doesn't feel the same way is Bully Ray, the WWE Hall of Famer and Dudley Boyz member who now splits his time between TNA Wrestling and Busted Open Radio.

Discussing McIntyre's new character, Ray noted that, in his opinion, the “Scottish Warrior” is more “whiney” than compelling, and even his coworkers like Cody Rhodes have been willing to point that out on the mic.

“You know, last week when Drew and Punk had their in-ring, I think I used the word ‘whiney.' Drew was coming across whiney, and I don't like that… Cody actually threw the word ‘whine' in his promo [Monday] night also,” Bully Ray said via Wrestling News. “So, it does sound at times Drew was like, ‘Oh, but it was supposed to be me' and ‘Oh, woe is me' and ‘What about Drew?' The more they get away from that, the better. I don't want to see a 6'5 bad mother trucker who looks like he could just walk through you whine. So good stuff last night. They started the show with Drew, they ended the show with Drew. [I'm] not really sure where Drew is going to wind up.”

Does Bully Ray have a point? Yes, McIntyre certainly looks the part of a hardcore grappler who should be beating up on smaller performers and competing for belts left and right, but his increasingly lost grip with reality has made him into a less than serious contender for belts, as he always has an excuse for why something doesn't go right and it's never that he needs to work harder.