When Nick Khan and company started cutting talent due to “budget cuts” during the COVID-19 pandemic, it left more than a few fan favorites looking for a new home outside of the WWE Universe.

Some performers signed with AEW, with Toni Storm, Adam Cole, and Malakai Black all holding one title or another in for the promotion, others went to Impact, New Japan, or just indies, and others still ultimately returned to WWE without wrestling anywhere else at all, but one former star who was curiously absent from wrestling since his release in 2021 was Tyler Breeze, a prospect once considered so promising he wrestled Jushin Thunder Liger during his lone match in the WWE Universe back in 2015.

So what gives? Did Breeze retire, opting to spend his time on UpUpDown Down with Xavier Woods instead of in a wrestling ring? Or was the timing just never right for an in-ring reunion? Well, after making his re-debut at NGW Wrestle Wars, beating then champion “M-Dogg 20” Matt Cross for the NGW Title, Breeze stopped by A2D Radio to explain why he stayed away from the ring for over two years and what ultimately brought him back.

“I never really planned on taking two years off, but after doing this for 15 years and being in WWE for 11 years to where I really didn't take any time off, I was lucky I didn't have any surgeries, I took care of myself pretty good, but I was on the road and going. When I finally got that call (to be released), I was like, ‘Okay, I'm going to shoot the shit for a little bit.' Then, I really liked it, and I liked to be home, and I went, ‘Huh, I'm going to keep doing this.' A year turned into two years. I got the scratch the wrestling itch a little bit with Flatbacks and training people, but I wasn't missing the road at all. I liked being home and waking up in my bed, typical stuff that people take for granted that I never got to do. I was in no real hurry. ‘If something happens, if something pops up that could be fun, maybe I'll do,' but for the most part, I wasn't against it, but I wasn't missing it,” Tyler Breeze said via Post Wrestling.

“It just so happens that (Shawn) Spears was like, ‘I need an opponent for a match, do you want to do it?' ‘Sure. I'll do one.' That same promoter was like, ‘Would you like to do this show?' ‘Yeah, might as well.' Somebody saw that, they offered me something, and all of a sudden I have some bookings. ‘I guess I'm back.' Then it was get new gear, new music, get in shape, all that stuff. My first booking was two weeks ago, and it was fun. The thing you always (miss) and the reason why we do this is the crowd. The crowd is so fun. Wrestling is never the problem. The wrestling and the crowd is why we do it, and it's so fun. Being back in front of them, very cool, I'm excited to take more bookings and get back out there. It's been two years. Jumping back in there feels fresh and feels fun, and I'm enjoying it.”

Alright, so with Breeze back and better than ever at the tender age of 35, is the Calgary, Alberta, Canada native ready to return to weekly television or a role in the WWE Universe? Well, that depends on the opportunities presented to “Prince Pretty,” as he isn't exactly peppering the proverbial town looking for new full-time gigs.

Turning his attention to the future, Tyler Breeze was asked if he's looking to sign with a company and become a full-time wrestler once more. While Breeze isn't currently talking to any promotions in particular, likely because, according to Fightful, his UpUpDownDown contract features a non-compete clause with AEW, when he is eventually allowed to wrestle elsewhere, the former NXT Tag Team Champion would consider the opportunity.

“I think it's possible,” Breeze said. “I wouldn't say that I'm retired or opposed to any of that. Obviously, I'm still young and can do all the stuff that I did before. If the right moment and right opportunity popped up and I talked to the right people, cool, why not. I'm not actively seeking. I like everything going on right now, and I'm very happy with everything going on. If something popped up that could add to that happiness, fantastic. I'm open to whatever.”

Turning their attention to his time working in the PC in Orlando, Breeze noted that he never actually worked for WWE as a trainer full-time, as his previous commitments were all guest coaching spots.

“Yeah, from time to time (I help out at the WWE Performance Center). I’ve done some guest coaching stuff there. For whatever reason, people… they’re convinced that I work at the PC, but I do not,” Breeze said. “I just do guest coaching here and there. But yeah, I got a great relationship with WWE, with all the coaches, with everybody that I went through, and like I said, connections are huge.”

What does the future hold for Breeze? Only time will tell, but after stepping his toe back into the professional wrestling world, it's only a matter of time before the incredibly charismatic cruiserweight is back on television in one form or another.