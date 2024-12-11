While some fans may enjoy Liv Morgan's reign as Women's Champion, WWE fan O'Shea Jackson Jr. is not one.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Jackson talked about the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. He had a hard time choosing a winner for the women's match because of Morgan's grip on the title.

“With what happened at Survivor Series, I think we really need to figure out what's going on with Liv Morgan and this title [the Women's Championship],” Jackson said.

He then lamented that Morgan's reign “feels like we're running through a loop.” In turn, he is “not sure what direction they want to go.”

He may have a point. Most episodes of RAW feature a brawl between Ripley and Morgan, with the latter usually running away while the former stands tall.

However, he did note that he is happy Iyo Sky is Morgan's next challenger. They will face off at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. Jackson has been a fan of Sky for “a long time.”

Ultimately, Ripley was the only name O'Shea Jackson Jr. listed to win the 2025 WWE women's Royal Rumble. He is scared of the internet's reaction if it happens.

“As far as the ladies, I don't know where that's going to go, dude, because if they get to the point where Rhea wins the Rumble, people on the internet might riot,” Jackson explained. “But I'm a real Ripley fan; there [are] plenty of real Ripley haters.”

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's heated WWE feud

While Morgan and Ripley have a lot of history, their recent feud sparked with an injury. Morgan was attacked by Ripley, which wrote her off TV for six months.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Morgan returned, finishing as the runner-up in the match. She still won the Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in May.

Since then, Morgan has held the championship. Ripley returned from her injury in July ahead of their SummerSlam clash. At SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio, Ripley's on-screen love interest, turned on her. He subsequently aligned with Morgan and the rest of the remaining Judgment Day members.

Ripley has yet to recapture the Women's Championship. She challenged Morgan for it at the Bad Blood PLE in October. She won via disqualification due to interference from a returning Raquel Rodriguez. However, winning by disqualification means that Morgan retained the championship.