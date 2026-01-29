Shortly after announcing his hospitalization with an infection, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman provided an update to his fans.

Strowman took to Instagram to provide an update on his status. He was still in the hospital at the time of recording, but he appreciates fans reaching out and showing support. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear they know what the infection is.

“Pain's pretty bad,” he acknowledged, “but we're still breathing, we're still kicking. God's got me, and I trust him, and everything's gonna be okay. So, it's gonna take a little bit to get over this hump, but y'all know me — nothing keeps the monster down.”

On Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, Strowman was hospitalized with an infection. This caught him off guard, as Strowman was blindsided, saying it “came out of nowhere.”

“Well spent the night in the hospital with an infection that came out of nowhere in my right knee,” he wrote. “So I could use some prayers and well wishes.”

Hopefully, they are able to get to the bottom of the problem and get Strowman out of the hospital. At least he appears in high spirits.

Strowman's contract with WWE expired in July 2025. This ended his second stint with the company after almost three years. Strowman has since begun hosting a food show called Everything on the Menu for USA Network.

Throughout his career, Strowman was a one-time Universal Champion, beating Goldberg to win it. He also won the Intercontinental Championship once. Strowman was a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, winning it once with Nicholas and Seth Rollins.

Additionally, Strowman won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018, and he won the “Greatest Royal Rumble” in 2018 and the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019.